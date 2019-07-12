{{featured_button_text}}
Neal Petersen as the Beast and Jacob Haag, as the Prince in costume for roles in 'Beauty and the Beast.' 

 KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

Friday’Loo

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today

Location: Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo

Details: Music by Pie in the Sky. Friday’Loo 20th anniversary celebration. Admission is free; food and beverages for purchase.

Live to 9

Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m. today

Location: Sturgis Park, downtown Cedar Falls

Details: Music by Brad and Kate. Admission is free; food and beverages for purchase.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Time: 7 p.m. today, Saturday, Wednesday, and Thursday; and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also July 19-21)

Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse production. The classic story of Belle and the Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he will be doomed for all eternity.

Tickets: $25 for adults and $15 for students; to order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.

Waterhawks Ski Show

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: Eagle Lake, Evansdale

Details: Pre-show is 6 p.m.

I Am, He Said: A Neil Diamond Celebration

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: A night out celebrating the timeless catalogue of Neil Diamond.

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Movies Under the Moon

Time: Dusk today

Location: Overman Park, downtown Cedar Falls

Details: Outdoor movie for free. Tonight’s movie is “Legally Blonde” (PG-13). Musicians from the Cedar Valley Acoustic Guitar Association will take the stage in the band shell at 6:30 p.m.

Proud Image Chorus Concert

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: Grundy County Courthouse lawn, Grundy Center

Details: Part of Felix Grundy Festival.

scrap metal drive

Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: Peace United Church of Christ, 1800 11th St., SE, Waverly

Details: Fundraiser for the church. Acceptable scrap metal items include auto rims, holiday lights, bed frames, buckets, chain link fencing, walkers, poles, grills, nails, pipes, trays, tubs and wires.

Family Story Time Teddy Bears’ Picnic

Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday

Location: Victorian Home & Carriage House Museum, 308 W. Third St., Cedar Falls

Details: Come to a Teddy Bears’ Picnic, hear stories, sing songs, make Teddy Bear crafts, and enjoy a mini picnic on the Victorian Home lawn (indoors in case of rain).

Admission: Free

Tea Party

Time: 10 a.m. Saturday

Location: Grout Museum District’s Snowden House, 306 Washington St., Waterloo

Details: It will be “Moana” themed. The party will include crafts and activities.

Cost: $8 for members and $10 for non-members. Pre-registration is required by calling 234-6357.

Parade of Ponds Tour

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: Start at the Cedar Valley Arboretum, 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo. Ponds are in Dysart, Hudson, Reinbeck, Grundy Center, Conrad and Wellsburg on Saturday, and Waterloo and Cedar Falls on Sunday. Sponsored by the Northern Iowa Koi and Pond Club.

Tickets: $10 or two for $15; good for both days. Kids under 12 are free.

Star Party

Time: 9 p.m. Saturday

Location: Hoover Middle School Observatory, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo

Details: The public is invited to use the telescope to look at stars and planets.

Wagyu Dinner Tour

Time: 3:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday

Location: Hansen’s Dairy, 8461 Lincoln Road, Hudson

Details: Visitors will take the hands-on farm tour, then enjoy a locally sourced, five-course meal.

Cost: $59.99, ages 21 and older. To make a reservation, call 988-9834.

Apollo 11 talk

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Location: Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.

Details: NASA Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown will speak.

Cedar Falls Municipal Band

Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls

Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Downs. Bring a lawnchair or blanket to sit on.

Greater Waverly Municipal Band

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly

Details: Concerts will be every Thursday through July 24.

Waterloo Municipal Band

Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo (in case of rain it will be moved to the Waterloo Center for the Arts)

Details: Directed by Scott Muntefering.

