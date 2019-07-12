Friday’Loo
Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today
Location: Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo
Details: Music by Pie in the Sky. Friday’Loo 20th anniversary celebration. Admission is free; food and beverages for purchase.
Live to 9
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m. today
Location: Sturgis Park, downtown Cedar Falls
Details: Music by Brad and Kate. Admission is free; food and beverages for purchase.
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Time: 7 p.m. today, Saturday, Wednesday, and Thursday; and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also July 19-21)
Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse production. The classic story of Belle and the Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he will be doomed for all eternity.
Tickets: $25 for adults and $15 for students; to order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
Waterhawks Ski Show
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: Eagle Lake, Evansdale
Details: Pre-show is 6 p.m.
I Am, He Said: A Neil Diamond Celebration
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: A night out celebrating the timeless catalogue of Neil Diamond.
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Movies Under the Moon
Time: Dusk today
Location: Overman Park, downtown Cedar Falls
Details: Outdoor movie for free. Tonight’s movie is “Legally Blonde” (PG-13). Musicians from the Cedar Valley Acoustic Guitar Association will take the stage in the band shell at 6:30 p.m.
Proud Image Chorus Concert
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: Grundy County Courthouse lawn, Grundy Center
Details: Part of Felix Grundy Festival.
scrap metal drive
Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: Peace United Church of Christ, 1800 11th St., SE, Waverly
Details: Fundraiser for the church. Acceptable scrap metal items include auto rims, holiday lights, bed frames, buckets, chain link fencing, walkers, poles, grills, nails, pipes, trays, tubs and wires.
Family Story Time Teddy Bears’ Picnic
Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday
Location: Victorian Home & Carriage House Museum, 308 W. Third St., Cedar Falls
You have free articles remaining.
Details: Come to a Teddy Bears’ Picnic, hear stories, sing songs, make Teddy Bear crafts, and enjoy a mini picnic on the Victorian Home lawn (indoors in case of rain).
Admission: Free
Tea Party
Time: 10 a.m. Saturday
Location: Grout Museum District’s Snowden House, 306 Washington St., Waterloo
Details: It will be “Moana” themed. The party will include crafts and activities.
Cost: $8 for members and $10 for non-members. Pre-registration is required by calling 234-6357.
Parade of Ponds Tour
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Location: Start at the Cedar Valley Arboretum, 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo. Ponds are in Dysart, Hudson, Reinbeck, Grundy Center, Conrad and Wellsburg on Saturday, and Waterloo and Cedar Falls on Sunday. Sponsored by the Northern Iowa Koi and Pond Club.
Tickets: $10 or two for $15; good for both days. Kids under 12 are free.
Star Party
Time: 9 p.m. Saturday
Location: Hoover Middle School Observatory, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo
Details: The public is invited to use the telescope to look at stars and planets.
Wagyu Dinner Tour
Time: 3:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday
Location: Hansen’s Dairy, 8461 Lincoln Road, Hudson
Details: Visitors will take the hands-on farm tour, then enjoy a locally sourced, five-course meal.
Cost: $59.99, ages 21 and older. To make a reservation, call 988-9834.
Apollo 11 talk
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Location: Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.
Details: NASA Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown will speak.
Cedar Falls Municipal Band
Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls
Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Downs. Bring a lawnchair or blanket to sit on.
Greater Waverly Municipal Band
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly
Details: Concerts will be every Thursday through July 24.
Waterloo Municipal Band
Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo (in case of rain it will be moved to the Waterloo Center for the Arts)
Details: Directed by Scott Muntefering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.