2019 Cedar Valley Invitational
Time: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. today
Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
Details: Prep baseball tournament
RiverLoop Rhythms
Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo
Details: Music by Mollie B and The Jim Busta Band (polka)
Admission: Free; food and beverages for purchase
Waterhawks Ski Show
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: Eagle Lake, Evansdale
Details: Pre-show is 6 p.m.
Cedar Valley Pedal Fest
Time: All day Saturday and Sunday
Location: Starts at Gateway Park at 8 a.m. each day
Details: The Cedar Valley Cyclists, Cedar Trails Partnership, Cedar Valley Association of Soft Trails and the Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau are hosting the event. A total of 12 group bike rides of varying distance, difficulty and attractions are scheduled. There is no cost to participate. All riders must register and wear a helmet. Registration begins Saturday at 8 a.m.
2019 Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium Diamond Classic
Time: 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
Details: Waterloo Columbus, Waukon, Martensdale-St. Mary’s and Woodbury Central will play in a tournament.
Mayor’s Fireworks Celebration
Time: 6 p.m. Saturday
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo
Details: The event begins with a 6 p.m. performance by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra. The Brazilian 2wins will take the stage at 8 p.m. Fireworks will light the sky over the Cedar River at 10 p.m. Emcees for the evening are Mayor Quentin Hart, Amanda Goodman and J’Kalein Madison. This is a free event. Food vendors will be on-site. Coolers will not be permitted. Organizers discourage bringing pets to the event.
Cedar Falls Municipal Band
Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls
Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Down. Bring a lawnchair or blanket to sit on.
Greater Waverly Municipal Band
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly
Details: Concerts will be every Thursday through July 24.
Waterloo Municipal Band
Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo (in case of rain it will be moved to the Waterloo Center for the Arts)
Details: Directed by Scott Muntefering.
