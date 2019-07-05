{{featured_button_text}}
independence-fireworks.jpg

Fireworks will blast off over the Cedar River in downtown Waterloo Saturday for the annual Mayor's Fireworks Celebration.

 COURTESY PHOTO

2019 Cedar Valley Invitational

Time: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. today

Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo

Details: Prep baseball tournament

RiverLoop Rhythms

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today

Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo

Details: Music by Mollie B and The Jim Busta Band (polka)

Admission: Free; food and beverages for purchase

Waterhawks Ski Show

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: Eagle Lake, Evansdale

Details: Pre-show is 6 p.m.

Cedar Valley Pedal Fest

Time: All day Saturday and Sunday

Location: Starts at Gateway Park at 8 a.m. each day

Details: The Cedar Valley Cyclists, Cedar Trails Partnership, Cedar Valley Association of Soft Trails and the Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau are hosting the event. A total of 12 group bike rides of varying distance, difficulty and attractions are scheduled. There is no cost to participate. All riders must register and wear a helmet. Registration begins Saturday at 8 a.m.

2019 Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium Diamond Classic

Time: 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo

Details: Waterloo Columbus, Waukon, Martensdale-St. Mary’s and Woodbury Central will play in a tournament.

Mayor’s Fireworks Celebration

Time: 6 p.m. Saturday

Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo

Details: The event begins with a 6 p.m. performance by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra. The Brazilian 2wins will take the stage at 8 p.m. Fireworks will light the sky over the Cedar River at 10 p.m. Emcees for the evening are Mayor Quentin Hart, Amanda Goodman and J’Kalein Madison. This is a free event. Food vendors will be on-site. Coolers will not be permitted. Organizers discourage bringing pets to the event.

Cedar Falls Municipal Band

Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls

Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Down. Bring a lawnchair or blanket to sit on.

Greater Waverly Municipal Band

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly

Details: Concerts will be every Thursday through July 24.

Waterloo Municipal Band

Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo (in case of rain it will be moved to the Waterloo Center for the Arts)

Details: Directed by Scott Muntefering.

