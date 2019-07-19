{{featured_button_text}}

Waverly Heritage Days

  • Time: 4 to midnight today; 10:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 7 am. to 7 p.m. Sunday
  • Location: city of Waverly
  • Details: Music by Vic Ferrari Friday; parade is 10:30 a.m. Saturday; music by Pork Tornadoes Saturday night; fireworks Saturday night; UNI New Horizons Band at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kohlmann Park.

Live to 9

  • Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m. today
  • Location: River Plaza Plaza, corner of Second and State streets, downtown Cedar Falls
  • Details: The band to perform is the Snozzberries. Admission is free; food and beverages available for purchase.

BBQ’Loo and Blues Too!

  • Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo
  • Details: Enjoy barbecue food and music
  • Admission: Free

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

  • Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
  • Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse production. The classic story of Belle and the Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he will be doomed for all eternity.
  • Tickets: $25 for adults and $15 for students; to order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.

Waterhawks Ski Show

  • Time: 7 p.m. today
  • Location: Eagle Lake, Evansdale
  • Details: Pre-show is 6 p.m.

Cinema on the Cedar

  • Time: 8 p.m. today
  • Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo
  • Details: The outdoor movie to be shown is “The Greatest Showman (sing-along version). Popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.
  • Admission: Free

Legion Pancake Breakfast

  • Time: 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday
  • Location: Dunkerton Community Hall
  • Details: Part of Dunkerton Days. Freewill donation with proceeds for improvements at the Dunkerton Community Hall and Veterans Park.

Iowa Shrine Bowl Parade

  • Time: 9:30 a.m. Saturday
  • Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
  • Details: Iowa Shrine Bowl football players and cheerleaders will be in the parade. There will be an autograph session after the parade at Fourth and Main streets.

Family Fun Night

  • Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: American Lutheran Church, 801 Monroe St., La Porte City
  • Details: The church is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a full day and evening of entertainment. There is a hog roast beginning at 5 p.m. (free will offering) and a live auction at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. The event will be held rain or shine. For more details, go to www.lpcamericanlutheran.org.

Iowa Shrine Bowl game

  • Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
  • Details: Gates open at 2 p.m.

Friends presents Abby & Travis Turpin

  • Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
  • Details: The Friends of the Gallagher Bluedorn are hosting the show. The Turpins will sing with the Dakota Street Band.
  • Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Day Care benefit

  • Time: 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Location: First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St., Waterloo
  • Details: The Brazilian 2Wins will perform in a benefit for Grin and Grow Day Care. The event is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will be collected.

Cedar Falls Municipal Band concert

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
  • Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls
  • Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Down. Bring a lawnchair or blanket.

Greater Waverly Municipal Band concert

  • Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly
  • Details: Concerts will be every Thursday through July 24.

Waterloo Municipal Band

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
  • Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo (in case of rain it will be moved to the Waterloo Center for the Arts)
  • Details: Directed by Scott Muntefering.

