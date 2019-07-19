Waverly Heritage Days
- Time: 4 to midnight today; 10:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 7 am. to 7 p.m. Sunday
- Location: city of Waverly
- Details: Music by Vic Ferrari Friday; parade is 10:30 a.m. Saturday; music by Pork Tornadoes Saturday night; fireworks Saturday night; UNI New Horizons Band at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kohlmann Park.
Live to 9
- Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m. today
- Location: River Plaza Plaza, corner of Second and State streets, downtown Cedar Falls
- Details: The band to perform is the Snozzberries. Admission is free; food and beverages available for purchase.
BBQ’Loo and Blues Too!
- Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo
- Details: Enjoy barbecue food and music
- Admission: Free
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
- Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
- Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse production. The classic story of Belle and the Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he will be doomed for all eternity.
- Tickets: $25 for adults and $15 for students; to order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
Waterhawks Ski Show
- Time: 7 p.m. today
- Location: Eagle Lake, Evansdale
- Details: Pre-show is 6 p.m.
Cinema on the Cedar
- Time: 8 p.m. today
- Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo
- Details: The outdoor movie to be shown is “The Greatest Showman (sing-along version). Popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.
- Admission: Free
Legion Pancake Breakfast
- Time: 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday
- Location: Dunkerton Community Hall
- Details: Part of Dunkerton Days. Freewill donation with proceeds for improvements at the Dunkerton Community Hall and Veterans Park.
Iowa Shrine Bowl Parade
- Time: 9:30 a.m. Saturday
- Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
- Details: Iowa Shrine Bowl football players and cheerleaders will be in the parade. There will be an autograph session after the parade at Fourth and Main streets.
Family Fun Night
- Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
- Location: American Lutheran Church, 801 Monroe St., La Porte City
- Details: The church is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a full day and evening of entertainment. There is a hog roast beginning at 5 p.m. (free will offering) and a live auction at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. The event will be held rain or shine. For more details, go to www.lpcamericanlutheran.org.
Iowa Shrine Bowl game
- Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
- Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Details: Gates open at 2 p.m.
Friends presents Abby & Travis Turpin
- Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
- Details: The Friends of the Gallagher Bluedorn are hosting the show. The Turpins will sing with the Dakota Street Band.
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Day Care benefit
- Time: 3 p.m. Sunday
- Location: First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St., Waterloo
- Details: The Brazilian 2Wins will perform in a benefit for Grin and Grow Day Care. The event is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will be collected.
Cedar Falls Municipal Band concert
- Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls
- Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Down. Bring a lawnchair or blanket.
Greater Waverly Municipal Band concert
- Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
- Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly
- Details: Concerts will be every Thursday through July 24.
Waterloo Municipal Band
- Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo (in case of rain it will be moved to the Waterloo Center for the Arts)
- Details: Directed by Scott Muntefering.
