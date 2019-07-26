Live to 9
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m. today
Location: Intersection of Second and State streets, downtown Cedar Falls
Details: Music by The Ice Breakers.
Admission: Free; food and beverages available for purchase.
Sweet Corn Shindig
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today
Location: Cedar Valley Arboretum, 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo
Details: Enjoy a meal provided by A&J Services and play yard games. Adults can sample brews from SingleSpeed Brewing, Lark Brewing and Second State Brewing. Live music by Bob Dorr’s Limestoners. Attendees should bring their own seating. Proceeds go to complete projects at the arboretum.
Admission: Non-member tickets $25; non-member children’s tickets are $10; member adult tickets are $20 and member children’s tickets are $8.
RiverLoop Rhythms
Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo
Details: Music by Avey Grouws Band (blues). Admission is free with food and beverages available for purchase.
Family Movie Night
Time: 7 p.m. today; gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
Details: Watch a movie outdoors on the jumbo screen at Bucks Stadium. The movie to be shown is “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince.” Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Concessions stands will be open.
Admission: Free.
Movies Under the Moon
Time: Dusk today
Location: Overman Park, downtown Cedar Falls
You have free articles remaining.
Details: The movie to be shown is “Monsters Inc.” Music in the park begins at 6:30 p.m. by the Cedar Valley Acoustic Guitar Association. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Admission: Free
Accel Triathlon
Time: 8 a.m. Saturday
Location: George Wyth State Park
Race to Remember 5K
Time: 9 a.m. Saturday
Location: Friendship Village, 600 Park Lane, Waterloo
Details: Benefit run for Alzheimer’s Association. This 5K and 1-mile walk/run is family friendly and open to all ages.
Ladies of Laughter
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: A night with rising stars of comedy.
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
Cedar Falls Municipal Band concert
Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls
Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Down. Bring a lawnchair or blanket to sit on.
CEDAR RIVER FESTIVAL
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today
Location: Spicoli’s Reverb, Waterloo
Details: Live music and craft vendors celebrate the 32nd annual river cleanup. Dave Zollo is the headliner followed by several area bands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.