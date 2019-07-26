{{featured_button_text}}
Rising stars of comedy will combine for a great girls' night out at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center Saturday night.

Live to 9

Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m. today

Location: Intersection of Second and State streets, downtown Cedar Falls

Details: Music by The Ice Breakers.

Admission: Free; food and beverages available for purchase.

Sweet Corn Shindig

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today

Location: Cedar Valley Arboretum, 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo

Details: Enjoy a meal provided by A&J Services and play yard games. Adults can sample brews from SingleSpeed Brewing, Lark Brewing and Second State Brewing. Live music by Bob Dorr’s Limestoners. Attendees should bring their own seating. Proceeds go to complete projects at the arboretum.

Admission: Non-member tickets $25; non-member children’s tickets are $10; member adult tickets are $20 and member children’s tickets are $8.

RiverLoop Rhythms

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today

Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo

Details: Music by Avey Grouws Band (blues). Admission is free with food and beverages available for purchase.

Family Movie Night

Time: 7 p.m. today; gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo

Details: Watch a movie outdoors on the jumbo screen at Bucks Stadium. The movie to be shown is “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince.” Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Concessions stands will be open.

Admission: Free.

Movies Under the Moon

Time: Dusk today

Location: Overman Park, downtown Cedar Falls

Details: The movie to be shown is “Monsters Inc.” Music in the park begins at 6:30 p.m. by the Cedar Valley Acoustic Guitar Association. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

Admission: Free

Accel Triathlon

Time: 8 a.m. Saturday

Location: George Wyth State Park

Race to Remember 5K

Time: 9 a.m. Saturday

Location: Friendship Village, 600 Park Lane, Waterloo

Details: Benefit run for Alzheimer’s Association. This 5K and 1-mile walk/run is family friendly and open to all ages.

Ladies of Laughter

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: A night with rising stars of comedy.

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Cedar Falls Municipal Band concert

Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls

Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Down. Bring a lawnchair or blanket to sit on.

CEDAR RIVER FESTIVAL

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today

Location: Spicoli’s Reverb, Waterloo

Details: Live music and craft vendors celebrate the 32nd annual river cleanup. Dave Zollo is the headliner followed by several area bands.

