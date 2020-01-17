This Week in the Cedar Valley Jan. 17-23

Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show
Time: 3 to 9 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Details: Marine and recreational vehicle dealers will showcase the state’s largest indoor showroom of dealers and new models. Exhibits and seminars are included with admission.
Admission: $7 for adults; youth 12 and under free; veterans free. Free parking.
UNI women’s basketball vs. Evansville
Time: 6:30 p.m. today
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Hawkeye Nationals Youth Wrestling Tournament
Time: Saturday and Sunday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Details: More than 700 youth wrestlers will be in town for the event.
Black Hawk Hotel Murder Mystery
Time: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Black Hawk Hotel, 115 Main St., Cedar Falls
Details: America’s longest continually operated hotel is offering its first-ever 1920’s prohibition-inspired murder mystery event. In partnership with The Murder Mystery Co., The Black Hawk Hotel with its rich history is proud to offer an evening with suspense-filled secrets, surprise and murder. Must be 21 years of age to attend event. This event is sold out.
Cedar Valley Wedding Extravaganza
Time: noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
Location: Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, 200 W. Fourth St., Waterloo
Details: Enjoy a formal runway show, food tasting, music and wedding planning with family and friends.
UNI women’s basketball vs. Indiana State
Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Waterloo Warriors vs. Cedar Rapids
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo.