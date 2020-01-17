This Week in the Cedar Valley Jan. 17-23
0 comments

This Week in the Cedar Valley Jan. 17-23

  • 0
Lee Haasch

Lake Michigan fishing expert and captain Lee Haasch holds a giant lake trout.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show

Time: 3 to 9 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Details: Marine and recreational vehicle dealers will showcase the state’s largest indoor showroom of dealers and new models. Exhibits and seminars are included with admission.

Admission: $7 for adults; youth 12 and under free; veterans free. Free parking.

UNI women’s basketball vs. Evansville

Time: 6:30 p.m. today

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Hawkeye Nationals Youth Wrestling Tournament

Time: Saturday and Sunday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Details: More than 700 youth wrestlers will be in town for the event.

Black Hawk Hotel Murder Mystery

Time: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Black Hawk Hotel, 115 Main St., Cedar Falls

Details: America’s longest continually operated hotel is offering its first-ever 1920’s prohibition-inspired murder mystery event. In partnership with The Murder Mystery Co., The Black Hawk Hotel with its rich history is proud to offer an evening with suspense-filled secrets, surprise and murder. Must be 21 years of age to attend event. This event is sold out.

Cedar Valley Wedding Extravaganza

Time: noon to 3 p.m. Sunday

Location: Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, 200 W. Fourth St., Waterloo

Details: Enjoy a formal runway show, food tasting, music and wedding planning with family and friends.

UNI women’s basketball vs. Indiana State

Time: 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Waterloo Warriors vs. Cedar Rapids

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News