This Week in the Cedar Valley Jan. 24-30

UNI wrestling vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: West Gym, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Wait Until Dark

Time: 7 p.m. today, Saturday and Thursday, and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also Jan. 31-Feb. 3)

Location: Hope Martin Theatre, Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse production. A Jeffrey Hatcher adaption of the thriller involving a newly blind woman terrorized by thugs. Stars Kelsi Hansen making her debut in the role of Susan. Hansen is blind.

Ticket: Call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Muskegon

Time: 7:05 p.m. today

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Tickets: Go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com

Mozart, Verdi & Friends

Time: 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Art Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: The sights and sounds of some of opera’s greatest hits and perennial favorites will come to life at GBPAC. UNI Opera will join forces with the Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Rebecca Burkhardt, as well as the Concert Chorale and UNI Singers, under the direction of Amy Kotsonis.

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Team USA

Time: 7:05 p.m. Sunday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Tickets: Go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com

UNI men’s basketball vs. Loyola

Time: 3 p.m. Sunday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Public ice skating

Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Details: Ice skates available for rent.

UNI men’s basketball vs. Missouri State

Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

The Office! A Musical Parody

Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

Details: The show lovingly pokes fun at the hit TV show “The Office.” Featuring songs such as “Welcome to Scranton (The Electric City),” “That’s What She Said,” “The Dundies,” and “Marry Me Beesly.”

Tickets: Prices start at $19. Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Toddler Time at the Imaginarium

Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday

Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo

Details: Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities and a chance to meet an animal friend.

Admission: $6 for parents/guardians; toddlers are free as are museum members.

