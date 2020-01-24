This Week in the Cedar Valley Jan. 24-30

UNI wrestling vs. Oklahoma State
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: West Gym, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls
Wait Until Dark
Time: 7 p.m. today, Saturday and Thursday, and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also Jan. 31-Feb. 3)
Location: Hope Martin Theatre, Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse production. A Jeffrey Hatcher adaption of the thriller involving a newly blind woman terrorized by thugs. Stars Kelsi Hansen making her debut in the role of Susan. Hansen is blind.
Ticket: Call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Muskegon
Time: 7:05 p.m. today
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: Go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com
Mozart, Verdi & Friends
Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Art Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: The sights and sounds of some of opera’s greatest hits and perennial favorites will come to life at GBPAC. UNI Opera will join forces with the Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Rebecca Burkhardt, as well as the Concert Chorale and UNI Singers, under the direction of Amy Kotsonis.
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Team USA
Time: 7:05 p.m. Sunday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: Go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com
UNI men’s basketball vs. Loyola
Time: 3 p.m. Sunday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Public ice skating
Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Details: Ice skates available for rent.
UNI men’s basketball vs. Missouri State
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
The Office! A Musical Parody
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
Details: The show lovingly pokes fun at the hit TV show “The Office.” Featuring songs such as “Welcome to Scranton (The Electric City),” “That’s What She Said,” “The Dundies,” and “Marry Me Beesly.”
Tickets: Prices start at $19. Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
Toddler Time at the Imaginarium
Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday
Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo
Details: Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities and a chance to meet an animal friend.
Admission: $6 for parents/guardians; toddlers are free as are museum members.