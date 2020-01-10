This Week in the Cedar Valley Jan 10-16

UNI wrestling vs. South Dakota
State
Time: 7 p.m.
- today
- Location:
West Gym, UNI campus, Cedar
- Falls
- Tickets:
Available at the
- gate.
Hairball Rocks
Waterloo
Time: 7 p.m.
- today
- Location:
Hippodrome, National Cattle Congress grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave.,
- Waterloo
- Details:
All ages welcome. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the
- door
Tea Party at Snowden
House
Time: 10 a.m.
- Saturday
- Location:
Snowden House, 306 Washington St.,
- Waterloo
- Details:
The Grout Museum District’s Snowden House will be hosting themed teas every second Saturday of the month through July.
This month’s theme is Very Merry Unbirthday Tea.
Cost: $8 for Grout members and $10 for non-members. Pre-registration is required, 234-6357 or go to www.gmdistrict.org/calendar
Caucus 101
Waterloo
Time 2 p.m.
- Saturday
- Location:
Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial
- St.
- Details:
Put on by the Black Hawk County Democrats. — an informational meeting about the 2020 Democratic Caucus. If you’ve never caucused before or just want to learn about the changes to the process, this meeting will help you understand what to expect for Caucus
- 2020.
Waterloo Warriors vs. Fremont
Flyers
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday/8:30 a.m.
- Sunday
- Location:
Young Arena, 125 Commercial St.,
- Waterloo
- Details:
Saturday is Pack the House
- night.
- Admission:
- Free
UNI wrestling vs.
Missouri
Time: 2 p.m.
- Sunday
- Location:
West Gym, UNI campus, Cedar
- Falls
- Tickets:
Available at the
- gate.
Snowshoe
talk
Time: 2 p.m.
- Sunday
- Location:
Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar
- Falls
- Details:
Learn about the different types of snowshoes and why snowshoes are the preferred way to travel in certain parts of the world. Speaker is Katie Klus, a naturalist with Black Hawk County
- Conservation.
- Admission:
- Free
Waterloo Black Hawks vs.
Tri-City
Time: 7:05 p.m.
- Tuesday
- Location:
Young Arena, 125 Commercial St.,
- Waterloo
- Tickets:
Go to
UNI men’s basketball vs. Valparaiso
University
Time: 7 p.m.
- Wednesday
- Location:
McLeod Center, Cedar
- Falls
- Tickets:
Call 273-4849 or go to