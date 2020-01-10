This Week in the Cedar Valley Jan 10-16
This Week in the Cedar Valley Jan 10-16

  • 0
112419bp-uni-nebraska-wrestle-3

Northern Iowa wrestling fans will have two opportunities to watch UNI wrestling this weekend.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

UNI wrestling vs. South Dakota

State

Time: 7 p.m.

  • today
  • Location:

West Gym, UNI campus, Cedar

  • Falls
  • Tickets:

Available at the

  • gate.

Hairball Rocks

Waterloo

Time: 7 p.m.

  • today
  • Location:

Hippodrome, National Cattle Congress grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave.,

  • Waterloo
  • Details:

All ages welcome. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the

  • door

Tea Party at Snowden

House

Time: 10 a.m.

  • Saturday
  • Location:

Snowden House, 306 Washington St.,

  • Waterloo
  • Details:

The Grout Museum District’s Snowden House will be hosting themed teas every second Saturday of the month through July.

This month’s theme is Very Merry Unbirthday Tea.

Cost: $8 for Grout members and $10 for non-members. Pre-registration is required, 234-6357 or go to www.gmdistrict.org/calendar

Caucus 101

Waterloo

Time 2 p.m.

  • Saturday
  • Location:

Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial

  • St.
  • Details:

Put on by the Black Hawk County Democrats. — an informational meeting about the 2020 Democratic Caucus. If you’ve never caucused before or just want to learn about the changes to the process, this meeting will help you understand what to expect for Caucus

  • 2020.

Waterloo Warriors vs. Fremont

Flyers

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday/8:30 a.m.

  • Sunday
  • Location:

Young Arena, 125 Commercial St.,

  • Waterloo
  • Details:

Saturday is Pack the House

  • night.
  • Admission:
  • Free

UNI wrestling vs.

Missouri

Time: 2 p.m.

  • Sunday
  • Location:

West Gym, UNI campus, Cedar

  • Falls
  • Tickets:

Available at the

  • gate.

Snowshoe

talk

Time: 2 p.m.

  • Sunday
  • Location:

Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar

  • Falls
  • Details:

Learn about the different types of snowshoes and why snowshoes are the preferred way to travel in certain parts of the world. Speaker is Katie Klus, a naturalist with Black Hawk County

  • Conservation.
  • Admission:
  • Free

Waterloo Black Hawks vs.

Tri-City

Time: 7:05 p.m.

  • Tuesday
  • Location:

Young Arena, 125 Commercial St.,

  • Waterloo
  • Tickets:

Go to

www.waterlooblackhawks.com

UNI men’s basketball vs. Valparaiso

University

Time: 7 p.m.

  • Wednesday
  • Location:

McLeod Center, Cedar

  • Falls
  • Tickets:

Call 273-4849 or go to

www.unitix.uni.edu
