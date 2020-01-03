UNI wrestling vs. Utah Valley
Time: 5 p.m. Saturday
Location: West Gym, UNI campus
UNI men’s basketball vs. Bradley
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Dubuque
Time: 7:05 p.m. Saturday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com
UNI men’s basketball vs. Indiana State
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
