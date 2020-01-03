{{featured_button_text}}
Northern Iowa's Austin Phyfe fights to get past Marshall's Iran Bennett during action at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Dec. 22. The Panthers have two home games in the coming days.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

UNI wrestling vs. Utah Valley

Time: 5 p.m. Saturday

Location: West Gym, UNI campus

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

UNI men’s basketball vs. Bradley

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Dubuque

Time: 7:05 p.m. Saturday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Tickets: go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com

UNI men’s basketball vs. Indiana State

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

