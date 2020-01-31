This Week in the Cedar Valley Jan. 31-Feb. 6

UNI Overseas Recruiting Fair
Time: Today and Saturday
Location: Bien Venu Event Center, 7400 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls
Magical Mix Kids 21st charity auction
Time: 5 to 10:30 p.m. today
Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls
Details: Doors open and silent auction begins at 5 p.m.; live auction starts at 8:15 p.m. Advance tickets are $15/$20 at event. You can purchase tickets online at www.magicalmixkids.org or at any RE/MAX Home Group office and 93.5 the mix radio station.
Waterloo Warriors vs. Quad City
Time: 6 p.m. today
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
UNI women’s basketball vs. Loyola
Time: 6:30 p.m. today
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Wait Until Dark
Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Hope Martin Theatre, Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse product. A Jeffrey Hatcher adaption of the thriller involving a newly blind woman terrorized by some bad people. Stars Kelsi Hansen making her debut in the role of Susan. Hansen is blind.
Ticket: Call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
Spelling bee
Time: 9:10 a.m. Saturday
Location: St. Patrick School, Seventh and Washington streets, Cedar Falls
Details: Annual Knights of Columbus spelling bee featuring local students in grades 4-7.
Ice Harvest Festival
Time: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday
Location: Big Woods Lake, Big Woods and Easter roads, Cedar Falls
Details: There will be ice harvesting demonstrations, ice carving, kids’ activities, and more. Warm beverages and tasty treats will be for sale.
Barnelopet Children’s Ski/Walk Event
Time: 10 a.m. Saturday
Location: Decorah Community Prairie, South end of Ohio Street, Decorah
Details: It is open to children of all skill levels.
A Night of Testimony
Time: 5 p.m. Saturday
Location: Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls
Details: Tate’s Army Foundation sponsors the Manahl family as they share their testimony of Tate’s accident and their journey of faith over the last two-plus years. See videos of Tate and his recovery. God has blessed him with through the ups and downs while supporting the foundation and its mission. There will be a served meal, silent and live auction, and soft music by DJ Hoov.
Tickets: 40
Murder Mystery
at The Black Hawk Hotel
Time: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Black Hawk Hotel, 115 Main St., Cedar Falls
Details: A night of mystery and intrigue at the second-ever Murder Mystery Party at The Black Hawk Hotel. A professional murder mystery company will lead you through a 1920s mafia wedding-themed murder mystery party. Professional actors will help us move through the storyline and the hotel to find clues and question suspects until the mystery is solved. Come with your detective skills on alert, and help solve the mystery. The theme of the night is “Married to the Mob.” With two mob families merging together, someone is bound to lose power, which means someone else will lose their life. Dress like the cat’s meow for this mafia wedding. 1920’s-inspired costumes are highly encouraged; Flapper dresses, zoot suits, feather boas and headbands, pinstriped suits and fedoras are all appropriate. Traditional cocktail wedding attire is nifty, too. Hors d’oeuvres will be served throughout the evening and a cash bar will be provided by Bar Winslow.
Tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/blackhawkhotel/337211?fbclid=IwAR0F1Jbeje-rWoOSLBxIfHI5koHoFdgk6ARY9QPrmpmYOl_oUH63i5-BAdE
Ensemble 4.1
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Four wind soloists and one pianist perform.
Tickets: Prices start at $44. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Neil Berg’s “101 Years of Broadway”
Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Luther College Center for Faith and Life, Decorah
Details: Five of Broadway’s finest stars will perform songs from some of the most-loved Broadway musicals, including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Les Miserables.” The show combines the stunning vocals of the cast with the talent of Neil Berg, award-winning composer/lyricist, to create a dramatic and entertaining event that audience members have called “unforgettable” and “a knockout.”
Tickets: https://tickets.luther.edu/Online/
UNI women’s basketball vs. Valparaiso
Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.