This Week in the Cedar Valley Jan. 31-Feb. 6

A Night of Testimony

Details: Tate’s Army Foundation sponsors the Manahl family as they share their testimony of Tate’s accident and their journey of faith over the last two-plus years. See videos of Tate and his recovery. God has blessed him with through the ups and downs while supporting the foundation and its mission. There will be a served meal, silent and live auction, and soft music by DJ Hoov.

Details: A night of mystery and intrigue at the second-ever Murder Mystery Party at The Black Hawk Hotel. A professional murder mystery company will lead you through a 1920s mafia wedding-themed murder mystery party. Professional actors will help us move through the storyline and the hotel to find clues and question suspects until the mystery is solved. Come with your detective skills on alert, and help solve the mystery. The theme of the night is “Married to the Mob.” With two mob families merging together, someone is bound to lose power, which means someone else will lose their life. Dress like the cat’s meow for this mafia wedding. 1920’s-inspired costumes are highly encouraged; Flapper dresses, zoot suits, feather boas and headbands, pinstriped suits and fedoras are all appropriate. Traditional cocktail wedding attire is nifty, too. Hors d’oeuvres will be served throughout the evening and a cash bar will be provided by Bar Winslow.