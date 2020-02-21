This Week in the Cedar Valley Feb. 21-27
0 comments

This Week in the Cedar Valley Feb. 21-27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Youngstown/Chicago

Time: 7:05 p.m. today and Saturday, respectively

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Tickets: go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.

The Frog Prince of Spamalot

Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (shows also Feb. 28-29)

Location: Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo

Details: Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production. Hyronomous doesn’t fit in with other frogs from the bogs. He doesn’t look like them; he doesn’t like what they like. He’s lonely and he wants to fit in. Glinda the Good Witch then tells him he is really a prince under a spell and there is only one way to break the spell.

Tickets: $10; to order go to www.wcpbhct.org.

The Glitter Girls

Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls

Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production. Michelle Rathe is directing the comedy written by playwright and novelist Mark Dunn in a story that has been described as “‘Steel Magnolias’ meets ‘Survivor.’”

Tickets: $20 for adults and $10 for students. To order, go to www.osterregenttheatre.

UNI women’s basketball vs. Bradley University

Time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Finding Neverland

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: Broadway.com’s Audience Choice award winner for best musical. It tells the story behind Peter Pan.

Tickets: Prices start at $39. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

UNI men’s basketball vs. Southern Illinois University

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Ice fishing event

Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday

Location: Waverly Duck Pond

Details: Bremer County Conservation hosting the event. They will provide ice fishing poles and auger holds around the pond. Anyone over age 16 needs a valid fishing license.

Erin Brockovich speaks

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: The internationally known fighter against environmental and corporate injustices will give a talk, “The Power of One,” focusing on the importance of fighting for the truth.

Admission: Tickets are free of charge and are available at all UNItix locations. Tickets must be picked up in person.

UNI men’s basketball vs. Evansville University

Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Toddler Time at the Imaginarium

Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday

Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo

Details: The theme is dinosaurs. Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities and a chance to meet an animal friend.

Admission: $6 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free as are museum members.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News