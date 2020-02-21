This Week in the Cedar Valley Feb. 21-27

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Youngstown/Chicago
Time: 7:05 p.m. today and Saturday, respectively
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.
The Frog Prince of Spamalot
Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (shows also Feb. 28-29)
Location: Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo
Details: Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production. Hyronomous doesn’t fit in with other frogs from the bogs. He doesn’t look like them; he doesn’t like what they like. He’s lonely and he wants to fit in. Glinda the Good Witch then tells him he is really a prince under a spell and there is only one way to break the spell.
Tickets: $10; to order go to www.wcpbhct.org.
The Glitter Girls
Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production. Michelle Rathe is directing the comedy written by playwright and novelist Mark Dunn in a story that has been described as “‘Steel Magnolias’ meets ‘Survivor.’”
Tickets: $20 for adults and $10 for students. To order, go to www.osterregenttheatre.
UNI women’s basketball vs. Bradley University
Time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Finding Neverland
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Broadway.com’s Audience Choice award winner for best musical. It tells the story behind Peter Pan.
Tickets: Prices start at $39. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
UNI men’s basketball vs. Southern Illinois University
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Ice fishing event
Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday
Location: Waverly Duck Pond
Details: Bremer County Conservation hosting the event. They will provide ice fishing poles and auger holds around the pond. Anyone over age 16 needs a valid fishing license.
Erin Brockovich speaks
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: The internationally known fighter against environmental and corporate injustices will give a talk, “The Power of One,” focusing on the importance of fighting for the truth.
Admission: Tickets are free of charge and are available at all UNItix locations. Tickets must be picked up in person.
UNI men’s basketball vs. Evansville University
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Toddler Time at the Imaginarium
Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday
Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo
Details: The theme is dinosaurs. Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities and a chance to meet an animal friend.
Admission: $6 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free as are museum members.