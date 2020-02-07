This Week in the Cedar Valley Feb. 7-13

A scene from Mrs. Krishnan's Party, to be performed Tuesday and Wednesday at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
UNI's Karli Rucker dribbles the ball during a November game. The Panthers have two home games this weekend.
UNI softball Doc Halverson Classic
- Time: Today through Sunday
- Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Details: Watch indoor college softball
UNI women's basketball vs. Missouri State
- Time: 6:30 p.m. today
- Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Fargo
Tea Party at the Snowden House
- Time: 10 a.m. Saturday
- Location: Grout Museum District's Snowden House, 306 Washington St., Waterloo
- Details: The theme is Very, Merry UnBirthday Party. For details, go to www.gmdistrict.org/calendar
UNI men's basketball vs. Drake University
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
- Time: 3 p.m. Saturday
- Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu