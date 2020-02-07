This Week in the Cedar Valley Feb. 7-13
This Week in the Cedar Valley Feb. 7-13

UNI softball Doc Halverson Classic

  • Time: Today through Sunday
  • Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
  • Details: Watch indoor college softball

UNI women's basketball vs. Missouri State

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. today
  • Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
  • Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Fargo

Tea Party at the Snowden House

  • Time: 10 a.m. Saturday
  • Location: Grout Museum District's Snowden House, 306 Washington St., Waterloo
  • Details: The theme is Very, Merry UnBirthday Party. For details, go to www.gmdistrict.org/calendar

UNI men's basketball vs. Drake University

  • Time: 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
  • Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Rail Trail candlelight ski

  • Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Waverly Rail Trail, beginning at Kwik Star East, 400 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly
  • Details: Enjoy a candlelit ski on the trail. A mile and a quarter of the trail will be illuminated for skiing and walking. Complimentary hot cocoa will be provided by Nestle Beverage.

UNI women's basketball vs. Southern Illinois

  • Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
  • Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Mrs. Krishnan's Party

  • Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
  • Details: Audience participation show. Special seating on stage. To learn more details, go to http://www.gbpac.com/
  • Ticket: Price start at $39. Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Dubuque

UNI men's basketball vs. Illinois State

  • Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
  • Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
