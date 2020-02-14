This Week in the Cedar Valley Feb. 14-20
This Week in the Cedar Valley Feb. 14-20

Eastern Iowa Home & Landscaping Show

Time: 3 to 8 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Location: Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, 200 W. Fourth St., Waterloo

Details: Eastern Iowa’s Home Show is a one-stop shop for great ideas for your home, lawn and garden. Exhibits fill two levels of the Sullivan Center including, homebuilders, remodelers, sunrooms, furniture, kitchens, home theater, watert treatment, flooring, grills, hot tubs, lawn furniture, fireplaces, geothermal, interior design, landscaping, solar, heating & cooling, garage doors, mowers, bath repair and appliances.

Tickets: $6 for adults; 12 and under free.

UNI wrestling vs. West Virginia

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: West Gym, UNI campus

Tickets: Available at the gate

Valentine’s Night with Colm Keegan

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. today

Location: Jameson’s Public House, 310 E. Fourth St., Waterloo

Details: Join us for fun, surprises and great Irish music this Valentines evening sponsored by the Iowa Irish Fest and Jameson’s Public House.

Admission: Admission is free but space is limited, so let them know if you plan to attend, and arrive early. There is no “reserved seating.”

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Cedar Rapids

Time: 7:05 p.m. today

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Tickets: Go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.

The Glitter Girls

Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also Feb. 21-23)

Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls

Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production. Michelle Rathe is directing the comedy written by playwright and novelist Mark Dunn in a story that has been described as “‘Steel Magnolias’ meets ‘Survivor.’”

Tickets: $20 for adults and $10 for students. To order, go to www.osterregenttheatre.

Neil Berg’s ‘101 Years of Broadway’

Time: 7:30 p.m. today

Location: Center for Faith and Life, Luther College, Decorah

Details: Five of Broadway’s finest stars will perform songs from some of the most-loved Broadway musicals, including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Les Miserables.”

Tickets: Call (563) 387-1357 or go to www.tickets.luther.edu.

Isley Brothers in concert

Time: 8 p.m. today

Location: Meskwaki Convention Center, 1504 305th St., Tama

Details: This show is sold out.

Book sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.

Details: Friends of the Library will host the sale in the basement of the library. Shoppers will have access to a huge selection of fiction and non-fiction books, audiobooks, DVDs and records.

Interactive Movie Night

Time: 6 p.m. Saturday

Location: Waverly Public Library

Details: It’s a fun and unique way to watch the classic film, “The Princess Bride.” You will receive a bag of props and a set of instructions. For more details, call (319) 352-1223.

Valentine’s Dance

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday; show starts at 8 p.m.

Details: Tama Ballroom, 1411 E. Fifth St., Tama

Details: Tyler Richton and the High Bank Boys will perform.

Cost:: $10 at the door

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony: Sibling Revelry

Time: 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday

Location: Brown Derby Ballroom, 618 Sycamore St., Waterloo

Details: Get to know one of the 19th century’s most famous brother/sister duos: Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn at the beautiful Brown Derby ballroom in downtown Waterloo.

Tickets: For tickets, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Get Smart Trivia Night 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: The Friends of the Gallagher Bluedorn brings the self-proclaimed “best trivia night ever” back to the Gallagher Bluedorn stage. Get Smart is no ordinary trivia night — it calls upon your wit, your powers of observation, and your overall knowledge of the “I don’t know why I know this” kind. Complimentary food and beverages, paired with over-the-top game-show lighting and effects will undoubtedly put this event at the top of your list for a Saturday night out. Quizmaster Ryan Veeder and emcee Chris Carter will keep the evening flowing.

Tickets: Tables for teams of six are $500. This year we’ll be adding more tables to join the fun plus additional sponsorship opportunities. The social hour begins at 6:30 p.m., super important instructions at 7:15 p.m. and the no-turning-back night of trivia begins at 7:30 p.m.

UNI women’s basketball vs. Illinois State

Time: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Breaking News