This Week in the Cedar Valley Feb. 14-20

Eastern Iowa Home & Landscaping Show
Time: 3 to 8 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Location: Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, 200 W. Fourth St., Waterloo
Details: Eastern Iowa’s Home Show is a one-stop shop for great ideas for your home, lawn and garden. Exhibits fill two levels of the Sullivan Center including, homebuilders, remodelers, sunrooms, furniture, kitchens, home theater, watert treatment, flooring, grills, hot tubs, lawn furniture, fireplaces, geothermal, interior design, landscaping, solar, heating & cooling, garage doors, mowers, bath repair and appliances.
Tickets: $6 for adults; 12 and under free.
UNI wrestling vs. West Virginia
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: West Gym, UNI campus
Tickets: Available at the gate
Valentine’s Night with Colm Keegan
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. today
Location: Jameson’s Public House, 310 E. Fourth St., Waterloo
Details: Join us for fun, surprises and great Irish music this Valentines evening sponsored by the Iowa Irish Fest and Jameson’s Public House.
Admission: Admission is free but space is limited, so let them know if you plan to attend, and arrive early. There is no “reserved seating.”
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Cedar Rapids
Time: 7:05 p.m. today
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: Go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.
The Glitter Girls
Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also Feb. 21-23)
Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production. Michelle Rathe is directing the comedy written by playwright and novelist Mark Dunn in a story that has been described as “‘Steel Magnolias’ meets ‘Survivor.’”
Tickets: $20 for adults and $10 for students. To order, go to www.osterregenttheatre.
Neil Berg’s ‘101 Years of Broadway’
Time: 7:30 p.m. today
Location: Center for Faith and Life, Luther College, Decorah
Details: Five of Broadway’s finest stars will perform songs from some of the most-loved Broadway musicals, including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Les Miserables.”
Tickets: Call (563) 387-1357 or go to www.tickets.luther.edu.
Isley Brothers in concert
Time: 8 p.m. today
Location: Meskwaki Convention Center, 1504 305th St., Tama
Details: This show is sold out.
Book sale
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.
Details: Friends of the Library will host the sale in the basement of the library. Shoppers will have access to a huge selection of fiction and non-fiction books, audiobooks, DVDs and records.
Interactive Movie Night
Time: 6 p.m. Saturday
Location: Waverly Public Library
Details: It’s a fun and unique way to watch the classic film, “The Princess Bride.” You will receive a bag of props and a set of instructions. For more details, call (319) 352-1223.
Valentine’s Dance
Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday; show starts at 8 p.m.
Details: Tama Ballroom, 1411 E. Fifth St., Tama
Details: Tyler Richton and the High Bank Boys will perform.
Cost:: $10 at the door
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony: Sibling Revelry
Time: 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday
Location: Brown Derby Ballroom, 618 Sycamore St., Waterloo
Details: Get to know one of the 19th century’s most famous brother/sister duos: Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn at the beautiful Brown Derby ballroom in downtown Waterloo.
Tickets: For tickets, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Get Smart Trivia Night 2020
Time: 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: The Friends of the Gallagher Bluedorn brings the self-proclaimed “best trivia night ever” back to the Gallagher Bluedorn stage. Get Smart is no ordinary trivia night — it calls upon your wit, your powers of observation, and your overall knowledge of the “I don’t know why I know this” kind. Complimentary food and beverages, paired with over-the-top game-show lighting and effects will undoubtedly put this event at the top of your list for a Saturday night out. Quizmaster Ryan Veeder and emcee Chris Carter will keep the evening flowing.
Tickets: Tables for teams of six are $500. This year we’ll be adding more tables to join the fun plus additional sponsorship opportunities. The social hour begins at 6:30 p.m., super important instructions at 7:15 p.m. and the no-turning-back night of trivia begins at 7:30 p.m.
UNI women’s basketball vs. Illinois State
Time: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.