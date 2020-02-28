This Week in the Cedar Valley Feb. 28-March 5

The Frog Prince of Spamalot
Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo
Details: Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production. Hyronomous doesn’t fit in with other frogs from the bogs. He doesn’t look like them; he doesn’t like what they like. He’s lonely and he wants to fit in. Glinda the Good Witch then tells him he is really a prince under a spell and there is only one way to break the spell.
Tickets: $10; to order go to www.wcpbhct.org.
Film premiere
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 4820 Oster Parkway, Cedar Falls
Details: Waverly-based Brothers in Christ Productions will hold a premiere of their latest short film, “Stand Firm,” the second in a trilogy that started with their film, “Crave.” The film was shot in Waverly, Cedar Falls and Waterloo.
Admission: Free
Coors Bull Riding Classic
Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: Hippodrome, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo
Details: Doors open at 6 p.m.; music afterwards at the Pavilion.
Billy Gardell
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Billy Gardell has been a standup comic since he first stepped up to an open mic at Bonkerz Comedy Club in 1987. His comedy is relatable and based in his own experiences of family, fatherhood and working hard.
Tickets: Prices start at $30. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Benefit concert
Time: 1:30 p.m. Sunday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Detail: Two area pianists will perform. The concert is to raise money to help repair the Hearst Center, 9-foot Steinway grand piano. Any freewill donations should be made to “Friends of the Hearst Center.”
Founders Day Banquet
Time: 6 p.m. Sunday
Location: Payne Memorial AME Church, 1044 Mobile St., Waterloo
Details: Guest speaker is Waterloo native Lt. Col. Jacqueline Isabell.
Tickets: $35 for adults and $10 for children
WCP open rehearsal
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Location: First Congregational Church of Christ, 608 W. Fourth St., Waterloo
Details: An open rehearsal for the Waterloo Community Playhouse’s “Church Basement Ladies” is planned. The public can watch the actors at work. Director Greg Holt will explain aspects of the rehearsal process, share design ideas and answer questions. The play opens March 20.
Hawkeye Farm Show
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
Location: UNI-Dome, 2502 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls
Details: For 32 years, the Hawkeye Farm Show has showcased the latest agricultural technology and services with more than 250 exhibitors representing more than 800 product lines, all inside the temperature-controlled UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Join more than 18,000 agricultural producers from Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin to review the latest farm technology focused on improving yields, reducing costs and managing risk. Two seminars offered daily.
Artist Series: JigJam: From Tullamore
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Location: Tama Hall, Hawkeye Community College campus, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo
Details: JigJam are a multi-award winning quartet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland. Blending the best of traditional Irish music with Bluegrass and Americana in a new genre which has been branded as “I-Grass” (Irish-influenced Bluegrass), their onstage energy along with their virtuosic musical ability has captivated audiences throughout the world.
Tickets: $15 for adults and $10 for those 18 and under. To order go to https://www.hawkeyecollege.edu/business-community/activities-and-events/artist-series#tickets
Burnt City: A One-Persian Show
Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (shows also March 6-7)
Location: University of Northern Iowa’s Interpreters Theatre, located in Lang Hall, Room 040, Cedar Falls
Details: Writer and director Josh Hamzehee describes the hour-long show as a “personal Persian show in a partisan political time that compares domestic abuse in one’s home to the impacts homelands have on their citizens.”
Admission: Free; reservations can be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/uni-interpreters-theatre-14767807057.
Spotlight Series Concert: Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra
Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls