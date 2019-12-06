Sumner Lights in the Park
- Time: 5 to 9 p.m. today through Jan. 1
- Location: City of Sumner City Park
- Details: Huge holiday light display. More information at
Cabaret
- Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Strayer-Wood Theatre, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls
- Details: Theatre UNI production. May not be suitable for children under age 13.
- Tickets: $20 for adults, $12 for UNI faculty/staff and tickets are free for UNI students with their UNI ID card. Tickets can be purchased from any UNItix location. The Strayer-Wood box office opens one hour before curtain time.
UNI Varsity Glee Club Christmas Show
- Time: 7:30 p.m. today and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
- Details: A popular holiday tradition, these sell-out events feature the Glee Club men performing holiday favorites and winter songs
- Tickets: For ticket availability, go to
- or call 273-4849.
Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn
- Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also Dec. 13-16)
- Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
- Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production directed by Liane Nichols. Berlin’s music makes this show a true tribute to American holiday celebrations.
- Tickets: $25 for adults and $10 for students; order by calling 277-5283 or go to
Breakfast at the North Pole
- Time: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday
- Location: Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.
- Details: Pancakes will be flying high again this year.
- Cost: $7 per person in advance and $8 day of for sausage, coffee, beverages, and of course stacks of pancakes with plenty of syrup.
John Deere Holiday Celebration
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
- Location: John Deere Tractor and Engine Museum, 500 Westfield Ave., Waterloo
- Details: Free fun for the family. Photos with Santa, snow-themed crafts, and choirs of carols await.
Snowflake Express
- Time: 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Train leaves from Open Bible Church, Waterloo
- Details: Holiday train ride is a fundraiser for Magical Mix Kids.
Hometown Christmas Celebration
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Fredericksburg Community Center, Fredericksburg
- Details: Women of Fredericksburg is hosting the event. Vendors refreshments, entertainment and kids’ activities will be available. Santa will arrive at 11 a.m.
Christmas in Jesup
- Time: noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
- Location: B&B Farm Store, Jesup
- Details: Sponsored by the Jesup Chamber of Commerce, the event includes a visit from Santa, games and refreshments.
Holiday Chaos
- Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Upper Iowa University Recreation Center, Fayette
- Details: Children of all ages are invited to attend a free event. Activities include Reindeer Boot Camp obstacle course, an open gym, ornament and cookie decorating and a letter to Santa station. Participants are asked to bring an new unwrapped toy.
Christmas with Wartburg
- Time: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Neumann Auditorium, Wartburg College, Waverly
- Details: This year’s production, Behold the Mystery, was designed and will be directed by Lee Nelson. The talents of more than 300 students will be on display.
- Tickets: $21; a buffet reception will be offered at 5 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday for an additional cost. For tickets, call (319) 352-8691, or go to
- .
Polar Express on Ice
- Time: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
- Details: See local skaters ages 4 to adult tell the classic story of “The Polar Express” on ice. Tickets are $10; children under 3 are free. Tickets available online, at the Young Arena Business Office, through the show skaters, or at the door on show day.
The Swingles
- Time: 7 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
- Details: A banquet of music to keep out the cold, with folk- and jazz-inspired original songs served alongside classic carols, beloved Christmas songs and more.
- Tickets: Prices start at $20. To order, call 273-4849 or go to
- .
Jingle and Mingle
- Time: 5 p.m. Thursday
- Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
- Details: Events planned around the holiday season in downtown Cedar Falls
