{{featured_button_text}}

Sumner Lights in the Park

  • Time: 5 to 9 p.m. today through Jan. 1
  • Location: City of Sumner City Park
  • Details: Huge holiday light display. More information at
www.facebook.com/exceleratingsumner

Cabaret

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Location: Strayer-Wood Theatre, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls
  • Details: Theatre UNI production. May not be suitable for children under age 13.
  • Tickets: $20 for adults, $12 for UNI faculty/staff and tickets are free for UNI students with their UNI ID card. Tickets can be purchased from any UNItix location. The Strayer-Wood box office opens one hour before curtain time.

UNI Varsity Glee Club Christmas Show

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. today and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
  • Details: A popular holiday tradition, these sell-out events feature the Glee Club men performing holiday favorites and winter songs
  • Tickets: For ticket availability, go to
www.unitix.uni.edu
  • or call 273-4849.

Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also Dec. 13-16)
  • Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
  • Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production directed by Liane Nichols. Berlin’s music makes this show a true tribute to American holiday celebrations.
  • Tickets: $25 for adults and $10 for students; order by calling 277-5283 or go to
www.MyCFCT.org

Breakfast at the North Pole

  • Time: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday
  • Location: Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.
  • Details: Pancakes will be flying high again this year.
  • Cost: $7 per person in advance and $8 day of for sausage, coffee, beverages, and of course stacks of pancakes with plenty of syrup.

John Deere Holiday Celebration

  • Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: John Deere Tractor and Engine Museum, 500 Westfield Ave., Waterloo
  • Details: Free fun for the family. Photos with Santa, snow-themed crafts, and choirs of carols await.

Snowflake Express

  • Time: 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Train leaves from Open Bible Church, Waterloo
  • Details: Holiday train ride is a fundraiser for Magical Mix Kids.

Hometown Christmas Celebration

  • Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Fredericksburg Community Center, Fredericksburg
  • Details: Women of Fredericksburg is hosting the event. Vendors refreshments, entertainment and kids’ activities will be available. Santa will arrive at 11 a.m.

Christmas in Jesup

  • Time: noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: B&B Farm Store, Jesup
  • Details: Sponsored by the Jesup Chamber of Commerce, the event includes a visit from Santa, games and refreshments.

Holiday Chaos

  • Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Upper Iowa University Recreation Center, Fayette
  • Details: Children of all ages are invited to attend a free event. Activities include Reindeer Boot Camp obstacle course, an open gym, ornament and cookie decorating and a letter to Santa station. Participants are asked to bring an new unwrapped toy.

Christmas with Wartburg

  • Time: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Location: Neumann Auditorium, Wartburg College, Waverly
  • Details: This year’s production, Behold the Mystery, was designed and will be directed by Lee Nelson. The talents of more than 300 students will be on display.
  • Tickets: $21; a buffet reception will be offered at 5 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday for an additional cost. For tickets, call (319) 352-8691, or go to
www.wartburg.edu/christmas
  • .

Polar Express on Ice

  • Time: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
  • Details: See local skaters ages 4 to adult tell the classic story of “The Polar Express” on ice. Tickets are $10; children under 3 are free. Tickets available online, at the Young Arena Business Office, through the show skaters, or at the door on show day.

The Swingles

  • Time: 7 p.m. Sunday
  • Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
  • Details: A banquet of music to keep out the cold, with folk- and jazz-inspired original songs served alongside classic carols, beloved Christmas songs and more.
  • Tickets: Prices start at $20. To order, call 273-4849 or go to
www.unitix.uni.edu
  • .

Jingle and Mingle

  • Time: 5 p.m. Thursday
  • Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
  • Details: Events planned around the holiday season in downtown Cedar Falls

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments