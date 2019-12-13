Sumner Lights in the Park
Time: 5 to 9 p.m. today through Jan. 1
Location: City of Sumner City Park
Details: Huge holiday light display. More information at www.facebook.com/exceleratingsumner
Christmas Double Feature: 2 shows for one admission
Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (shows also Dec. 20-22)
Location: Waterloo Center for the Art, 225 Commercial St.
Details: The shows are “The Night Before Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The presentation of the beloved Peanuts classic is live on stage. The show is preceded by an original musical presentation of the classic poem—‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. A real treat for the whole family.
Tickets: $15 for adults and $10 for students. To order, call 291-4454 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn
Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production directed by Liane Nichols. Berlin’s music makes this show a true tribute to American holiday celebrations. Jim, a successful nightclub performer, decides to retire to a farm in Connecticut but finds he misses the excitement of the entertainment business so he conceives the idea of an inn built around a holiday theme. His plans get complicated when his best friend shows up and tries to steal his girl. Full of laughter and songs like “White Christmas,” “Blue Skies,” and “Easter Parade,” this Broadway hit will be the perfect event to welcome in the holiday season.
Tickets: $25 for adults and $10 for students; order by calling 277-5283 or go to www.MyCFCT.org
Comedy Show
Time: 7:30 p.m. today
Location: Cedar Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 4074, 2125 Lone Tree Road
Details: Comedians Tyler Walsh and Ed Burroughs to perform, hosted by comedian Andy Hartley. This a free show and seating will be on a first-come basis.
Live entertainment at Tama Ballroom
Time: 8 p.m. today (doors open at 7 p.m.)
Location: Tama Ballroom, 1411 E. Fifth St., Tama
Details: Jake McVey will be performing
30th Annual Holiday Cookie Walk
Time: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday
Location: North Star Community Services, 3420 University Ave., Waterloo
Details: Put on by the Joint Volunteers of the Arc of Cedar Valley. The public is welcome to this annual event to raise funds for adults with disabilities. Cost of admission is free. Customers are given bakery boxes to choose their own selection of homemade, decorated cookies and candies. Treats are purchased by the pound. There will also be homemade dog and kitty treats.
UNI Open wrestling tournament
Time: 9 a.m. Saturday
Location: West Gym, UNI campus
Breakfast with Santa and Elf on the Shelf
Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday
Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Details: Meet the Elf on the Shelf and enjoy a sausage and waffle breakfast. Art activities, live music and a candy cane hunt in the Phelps Youth Pavilion will follow.
Cost: Members are $8; non-members are $10 a person. Pre-registration required.
Holiday Grande 2019
Time: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Iowa native pianist Jim McDonough and his orchestra will bring their annual holiday show to GBPAC. All seating is reserved.
Tickets: $29-$48, and are available by calling (877) 549-7469, online at GBPAC.com.
Live entertainment at Meskwaki
Time: 8 p.m. Saturday
Location: Meskwaki Convention Center, 1504 305th St., Tama
Details: The Bellamy Brothers will perform. Must be 21 to attend.
Tickets: Call 1-800-728-4263 or go to www.meskwaki.com
UNI women’s basketball vs. IUPUI
Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
Amahl and the Night Visitors
Time: 3 p.m. Sunday
Location: Neumann Auditorium, Wartburg College, Waverly
Details: Wartburg Community Symphony and Wartburg Opera Workshop presents Gian Carlo Menotti’s classic Christmas mini-opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors.” A transcendent story of love, sacrifice and healing, Amahl retells the Christmas story through the experience of a disabled shepherd boy who was visited by the Three Kings on their way to Bethlehem.
Tickets: $17 for adults; $7 for children, K-12; Children under 5 are free; Wartburg students free; http://www.wartburg.edu/symphony
Bandstand
Time: 7 p.m. Sunday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: From three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes an inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.
Tickets: Prices start at $29. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
New Horizons Band winter concert
Time: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: The University of Northern Iowa’s New Horizons Band will give its winter concert, featuring a variety of musical selections, including a special performance with members of the UNI Trombone studio, and a variety of other band favorites.
Jingle and Mingle
Time: 5 p.m. Thursday
Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
Details: Events planned around the holiday season in downtown Cedar Falls
