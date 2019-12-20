Battle of Waterloo wrestling tourney
Time: Friday and Saturday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Details: Large high school wrestling tournament. This year there is a girls division.
Christmas meal
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today
Location: Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St., Waterloo
Details: The Salvation Army of Waterloo-Cedar Falls will host a free annual community Christmas meal. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. A complete homemade meal will be served.
Sumner Lights in the Park
Time: 5 to 9 p.m. today through Jan. 1
Location: City of Sumner City Park
Details: Huge holiday light display. More information at www.facebook.com/exceleratingsumner
Christmas Double Feature: 2 shows for one admission
Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Location: Waterloo Center for the Art, 225 Commercial St.
Details: The shows are “The Night Before Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The presentation of the beloved Peanuts classic is live on stage. The show is preceded by an original musical presentation of the classic poem—‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. A real treat for the whole family.
Tickets: $15 for adults and $10 for students. To order, call 291-4454 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
UNI winter commencement
Time: 10 a.m. Saturday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
UNI men’s basketball vs. Marshall University
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
Public ice skating
Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday; 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday; 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Monday; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday; 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday and 3:15 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Details: Public skate time; skate rentals available.
Christmas on Woodstock Road
Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday
Location: Woodstock Road, Waterloo
Details: The community is welcome to join the neighborhood in its holiday lighting, as well as greeting Santa Claus and his sleigh.
Celtic Woman
Time: 7 p.m. Sunday
Location: Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Celebrate the season with Irish singing sensation Celtic Woman. It will feature music from their second Christmas album.
Tickets: Prices start at $39. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
Toddler Time at the Imaginarium
Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday
Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo
Details: Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities, and a chance to meet an animal friend. The theme Thursday is Space & Constellations.
Admission: $6 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free as are museum members.
