Charlie Brown (Lily Watson) asks Lucy (Annie Brown) for some psychiatric help in a scene from 'A Charlie Brown Christmas,' opening Friday on the Hope Martin Theatre stage at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

Battle of Waterloo wrestling tourney

Time: Friday and Saturday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Details: Large high school wrestling tournament. This year there is a girls division.

Christmas meal

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today

Location: Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St., Waterloo

Details: The Salvation Army of Waterloo-Cedar Falls will host a free annual community Christmas meal. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. A complete homemade meal will be served.

Sumner Lights in the Park

Time: 5 to 9 p.m. today through Jan. 1

Location: City of Sumner City Park

Details: Huge holiday light display. More information at www.facebook.com/exceleratingsumner

Christmas Double Feature: 2 shows for one admission

Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: Waterloo Center for the Art, 225 Commercial St.

Details: The shows are “The Night Before Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The presentation of the beloved Peanuts classic is live on stage. The show is preceded by an original musical presentation of the classic poem—‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. A real treat for the whole family.

Tickets: $15 for adults and $10 for students. To order, call 291-4454 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.

UNI winter commencement

Time: 10 a.m. Saturday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

UNI men’s basketball vs. Marshall University

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Public ice skating

Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday; 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday; 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Monday; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday; 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday and 3:15 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Details: Public skate time; skate rentals available.

Christmas on Woodstock Road

Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday

Location: Woodstock Road, Waterloo

Details: The community is welcome to join the neighborhood in its holiday lighting, as well as greeting Santa Claus and his sleigh.

Celtic Woman

Time: 7 p.m. Sunday

Location: Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: Celebrate the season with Irish singing sensation Celtic Woman. It will feature music from their second Christmas album.

Tickets: Prices start at $39. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Toddler Time at the Imaginarium

Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday

Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo

Details: Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities, and a chance to meet an animal friend. The theme Thursday is Space & Constellations.

Admission: $6 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free as are museum members.

