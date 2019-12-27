Public ice skating
- Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m. today and 3:15 to 4:45 p.m. today; 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday; 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday; 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
- Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
- Details: Public skate time; skate rentals available.
Sumner Lights in the Park
- Time: 5 to 9 p.m. today through Wednesday
- Location: City of Sumner City Park
- Details: Huge holiday light display. More information at www.facebook.com/exceleratingsumner
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Des Moines
- Time: 6:05 p.m. Tuesday
- Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
- Tickets: go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com
Noon Year's Eve
- Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday
- Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
- Details: It's a Noon Year’s party for kids. Ring in 2020 with family crafts, snacks, games and watch the Noon Year’s ball drop. Wristbands are valid for the entire day.
- Cost: Members: Free | Non-Members: $5 per person
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Madison
- Time: 6:05 p.m. Tuesday
- Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
- Tickets: go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra
- Time: 8 p.m. Tuesday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Art Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
- Details: Ring in 2020 with a symphonic New Year’s celebration featuring concert and dance music from 19th-century Vienna right up to today. Gallagher-Bluedorn will be transformed into a setting worthy of Times Square as we ring in the New Year with music and dancing in the Great Hall, followed by food, drink and dancing in the lobby to the popular sounds of Hands Of Time.
- Tickets: Go to www.wcfsymphony.org
