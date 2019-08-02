Cedar Falls Bible Conference
Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
Location: Riverview Conference Center, 439 N. Division St., Cedar Falls
Details: Concerts each night at 7 p.m.
Iowa Irish Fest
Time: 4 to midnight today; 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
Location: Downtown Waterloo
Details: Enjoy Irish music and dancing, cultural events, Irish food, Highland games and a family fun area; mass at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Admission: Three-day passes are $25.
Double D Rodeo
Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: 2017 Highway E29, Toledo
Details: IRA, IRCA and URA-approved rodeo, kids wooly-bully rides, equestrian drill team, wild cow race, sheep scramble, food concessions, beer tent, mechanical bull rides, ladies goat race, face painting and more. Proceeds to benefit Easter Seals.
Waterloo Homecoming
Time: 7 p.m. today (events continue through Aug. 11)
Location: Majestic Moon, Waterloo
Details: Meet and Greet for the Waterloo Homecoming Association event.
Stuff the Bus
Time: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Both Waterloo and Cedar Falls Walmart stores
Details: Walmart and the Salvation Army are joining forces to provide new school supplies to local children in need. In-store shoppers will receive lists of supplies needed and they can be dropped off after shopping.
Clutier Czech Day
Time: 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday
Location: Clutier
Details: Kids activities, Czech bakery, firemen’s hog roast from 5 to 7 p.m.; Wikid Likir Band performing from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
School of Rock—the musical
Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also Aug. 9-10)
Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production directed by Bob Filippone with musical directors Daniel Gast and Rosemary Gast.
Tickets: $20 for adults and $10 for students. Go to www.osterregent.org.
Dwight Yoakam in concert
Time: 8 p.m. Saturday
Location: Meskwaki Casino Hotel, 1504 305th St., Tama
Details: Must be 21 to attend. To buy tickets, call (800) 728-4263 or go to www.meskwaki.com.
Peoples Clinic Garage Sale
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday
Location: 905 Franklin St., Waterloo
Details: Free garage sale. Peoples Clinic is partnering with local community clothing project Cindy’s Closet to offer clothing, accessories and small household items to attendees at no cost.
Cedar Falls Municipal Band concert
Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls
Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Down. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
4th Annual Big Tent Event
Time: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday
Location: Peoples Health Clinic, 905 Franklin St., Waterloo
Details: The event offers free food while it lasts, as well as fun and local community resources for attendees.
Admission: Free
Helion Prime in concert
Time: 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday
Location: Spicoli’s Reverb, 3555 University Ave., Waterloo
Details: Night of heavy metal music. Helion Prime is on its “The Cybernetic Terror Tour.”
Admission: $7
