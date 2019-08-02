{{featured_button_text}}
080418mp-Iowa-irish-fest-46

Gaelic Storm returns to the Iowa Irish Fest this weekend in downtown Waterloo.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

Cedar Falls Bible Conference

Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Location: Riverview Conference Center, 439 N. Division St., Cedar Falls

Details: Concerts each night at 7 p.m.

Iowa Irish Fest

Time: 4 to midnight today; 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Location: Downtown Waterloo

Details: Enjoy Irish music and dancing, cultural events, Irish food, Highland games and a family fun area; mass at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Admission: Three-day passes are $25.

Double D Rodeo

Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday

Location: 2017 Highway E29, Toledo

Details: IRA, IRCA and URA-approved rodeo, kids wooly-bully rides, equestrian drill team, wild cow race, sheep scramble, food concessions, beer tent, mechanical bull rides, ladies goat race, face painting and more. Proceeds to benefit Easter Seals.

Waterloo Homecoming

Time: 7 p.m. today (events continue through Aug. 11)

Location: Majestic Moon, Waterloo

Details: Meet and Greet for the Waterloo Homecoming Association event.

Stuff the Bus

Time: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Both Waterloo and Cedar Falls Walmart stores

Details: Walmart and the Salvation Army are joining forces to provide new school supplies to local children in need. In-store shoppers will receive lists of supplies needed and they can be dropped off after shopping.

Clutier Czech Day

Time: 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday

Location: Clutier

Details: Kids activities, Czech bakery, firemen’s hog roast from 5 to 7 p.m.; Wikid Likir Band performing from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.

School of Rock—the musical

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also Aug. 9-10)

Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls

Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production directed by Bob Filippone with musical directors Daniel Gast and Rosemary Gast.

Tickets: $20 for adults and $10 for students. Go to www.osterregent.org.

Dwight Yoakam in concert

Time: 8 p.m. Saturday

Location: Meskwaki Casino Hotel, 1504 305th St., Tama

Details: Must be 21 to attend. To buy tickets, call (800) 728-4263 or go to www.meskwaki.com.

Peoples Clinic Garage Sale

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday

Location: 905 Franklin St., Waterloo

Details: Free garage sale. Peoples Clinic is partnering with local community clothing project Cindy’s Closet to offer clothing, accessories and small household items to attendees at no cost.

Cedar Falls Municipal Band concert

Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls

Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Down. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

4th Annual Big Tent Event

Time: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday

Location: Peoples Health Clinic, 905 Franklin St., Waterloo

Details: The event offers free food while it lasts, as well as fun and local community resources for attendees.

Admission: Free

Helion Prime in concert

Time: 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday

Location: Spicoli’s Reverb, 3555 University Ave., Waterloo

Details: Night of heavy metal music. Helion Prime is on its “The Cybernetic Terror Tour.”

Admission: $7

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments