Cedar Valley Pridefest
Time: 5:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday
Location: Downtown Waterloo
Details: The two-day celebration includes more than 18 hours of entertainment, pride education, and local vendors. For a full schedule, go to www.cedarval leypride.com.
Admission: $10 per day
Movies Under the Moon
Time: Dusk today
Location: Overman Park, downtown Cedar Falls
Details: Watch a movie under the stars. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The movie to be shown is “Footloose.” This is the last movie of the season.
Independence BrewBQ
Time: Saturday
Location: Independence
Details: A day of beer, BBQ, bikes and bands. The R.A.S.H Ride Too bike ride leaves Riverview Parks on a 25-mile route. The Craft Beer Zone opens at 4 p.m. Fore more details, go to www.brewbq.org.
Panther Block Pawty
Time: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
Details: An event to welcome students to the University of Northern Iowa.
Leroy Van Dyke in concert
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Williams Center for the Arts, Oelwein
Details: Van Dyke is the author/composer of the sons “Auctioneer” and “Walk on By.”
Tickets: go to www.williamscenter forthearts.com
UNI women’s soccer vs. University of Iowa
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo
Cedar Falls August Ensembles
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls
Details: Musical entertainment. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
2019 Rally for the Valley
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday
Location: Diamond Event Center, Cedar Falls
Details: Cedar Valley United Way kickoff to the 2019 campaign fundraiser. Register at cedarvalleyunitedway.org/rally
