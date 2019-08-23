{{featured_button_text}}
DEV_Headshot.jpg

Pop artist Dev will be the headliner on Saturday at Cedar Valley Pridefest in downtown Waterloo.

 Courtesy Photo

Cedar Valley Pridefest

Time: 5:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday

Location: Downtown Waterloo

Details: The two-day celebration includes more than 18 hours of entertainment, pride education, and local vendors. For a full schedule, go to www.cedarval leypride.com.

Admission: $10 per day

Movies Under the Moon

Time: Dusk today

Location: Overman Park, downtown Cedar Falls

Details: Watch a movie under the stars. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The movie to be shown is “Footloose.” This is the last movie of the season.

Independence BrewBQ

Time: Saturday

Location: Independence

Details: A day of beer, BBQ, bikes and bands. The R.A.S.H Ride Too bike ride leaves Riverview Parks on a 25-mile route. The Craft Beer Zone opens at 4 p.m. Fore more details, go to www.brewbq.org.

Panther Block Pawty

Time: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Downtown Cedar Falls

Details: An event to welcome students to the University of Northern Iowa.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Leroy Van Dyke in concert

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Williams Center for the Arts, Oelwein

Details: Van Dyke is the author/composer of the sons “Auctioneer” and “Walk on By.”

Tickets: go to www.williamscenter forthearts.com

UNI women’s soccer vs. University of Iowa

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo

Cedar Falls August Ensembles

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls

Details: Musical entertainment. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

2019 Rally for the Valley

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday

Location: Diamond Event Center, Cedar Falls

Details: Cedar Valley United Way kickoff to the 2019 campaign fundraiser. Register at cedarvalleyunitedway.org/rally

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments