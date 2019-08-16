NaSaun Ketton high fives an audience member during his Hip Hop Literacy performance at last year's North End Festival. A gospel concert, drill team competition and parade are part of this year's festivities beginning Friday.
The fifth annual Fondo Cedar Valley will be Saturday in the downtown Cedar Falls area. It begins with a bike ride throughout the Cedar Valley and concludes with a festival at Overman Park.
COURTESY PHOTO
A steam-powered tractor at Antique Acres in Cedar Falls. The 55th annual Old Time Power Show is today through Sunday.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
Details: The Husome Strong Foundation will host the tournament and clinic. It is free to anyone with a disability who would like to learn how to swing a golf club or use adaptive golf equipment. The tournament is a four-person, best shot with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Details: Music by Avey/Grouws Band (blues). Admission is free with food and beverages for purchase.
55th Annual Old Time Power Show
Time: today through Sunday
Location: Antique Acres, 7610 Waverly Road, Cedar Falls
Details: Old time tractors, flea market and more
North End Weekend
Time: Friday and Saturday
Location: Waterloo areas
Details: Friday night there is a gospel music concert at 7 p.m. at East High School. Then on Saturday, KBBG FM teams up with the North End Festival and Marching Against the Darkness Drill Team competition to celebrate northern Waterloo. The KBBG parade starts at 10 a.m. at the corner of East Fourth and Donald streets. The festival begins at noon at Ferguson Fields Park, which celebrates the arts and culture of the north end.
Fondo Cedar Valley
Time: Saturday, 10 a.m. bike ride starts; beer garden opens at 4 p.m. with live music starting at 6 p.m.
Location: Cedar Falls Downtown District and Overman Park
Details: Fondo is a metric century party ride that begins and ends in downtown Cedar Falls and travels throughout the Cedar Valley. After the ride there is a festival at Overman Park. For more information, go to www.fondocv.com.
National Model Aviation Day
Location: Black Hawk Radio Control Pilots field, County Highway T-55 south of New Hartford
Details: The pilots group is celebrating its 50th anniversary. On Sunday there will be a warbird fly-in. On Saturday, club members will put on flying demonstrations of different types of radio-controlled model aircraft. Lunch and soft drinks will be available on site both days.
Details: Watch a free movie outdoors along the river. The movie to be shown is “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.
Triumphant in concert
Time: 6 p.m. Saturday
Location: Riverview Conference Center, 439 N. Division St., Cedar Falls
Details: Christian music concert
Cedar Falls August Ensembles
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls
Details: Musical entertainment Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Air Force Band concert
Time: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
Location: Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., Waterloo
Details: The U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Midwest Winds will present a concert. This is a family friendly, all-ages event. The concert is included with museum admission, which is $1 per person, as part of the Grout Museum District’s August Dollar Wednesdays.
UNI soccer vs. Chicago State
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo
