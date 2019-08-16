{{featured_button_text}}

Live Lucky Golf Tournament and Beginners Luck Adaptive Golf Clinic

  • Time: 9 a.m. Friday
  • Location: Irv Warren Golf Course, 1000 Fletcher Ave., Waterloo
  • Details: The Husome Strong Foundation will host the tournament and clinic. It is free to anyone with a disability who would like to learn how to swing a golf club or use adaptive golf equipment. The tournament is a four-person, best shot with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

RiverLoop Rhythms

  • Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today
  • Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo
  • Details: Music by Avey/Grouws Band (blues). Admission is free with food and beverages for purchase.

55th Annual Old Time Power Show

  • Time: today through Sunday
  • Location: Antique Acres, 7610 Waverly Road, Cedar Falls
  • Details: Old time tractors, flea market and more

North End Weekend

  • Time: Friday and Saturday
  • Location: Waterloo areas
  • Details: Friday night there is a gospel music concert at 7 p.m. at East High School. Then on Saturday, KBBG FM teams up with the North End Festival and Marching Against the Darkness Drill Team competition to celebrate northern Waterloo. The KBBG parade starts at 10 a.m. at the corner of East Fourth and Donald streets. The festival begins at noon at Ferguson Fields Park, which celebrates the arts and culture of the north end.

Fondo Cedar Valley

  • Time: Saturday, 10 a.m. bike ride starts; beer garden opens at 4 p.m. with live music starting at 6 p.m.
  • Location: Cedar Falls Downtown District and Overman Park
  • Details: Fondo is a metric century party ride that begins and ends in downtown Cedar Falls and travels throughout the Cedar Valley. After the ride there is a festival at Overman Park. For more information, go to www.fondocv.com.

National Model Aviation Day

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

  • Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
  • Location: Black Hawk Radio Control Pilots field, County Highway T-55 south of New Hartford
  • Details: The pilots group is celebrating its 50th anniversary. On Sunday there will be a warbird fly-in. On Saturday, club members will put on flying demonstrations of different types of radio-controlled model aircraft. Lunch and soft drinks will be available on site both days.

Cinema on the Cedar

  • Time: Sunset Saturday (gates open at 8 p.m.)
  • Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo
  • Details: Watch a free movie outdoors along the river. The movie to be shown is “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

Triumphant in concert

  • Time: 6 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Riverview Conference Center, 439 N. Division St., Cedar Falls
  • Details: Christian music concert

Cedar Falls August Ensembles

  • Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls
  • Details: Musical entertainment Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

Air Force Band concert

  • Time: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
  • Location: Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., Waterloo
  • Details: The U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Midwest Winds will present a concert. This is a family friendly, all-ages event. The concert is included with museum admission, which is $1 per person, as part of the Grout Museum District’s August Dollar Wednesdays.

UNI soccer vs. Chicago State

  • Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
  • Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments