The annual Stem and Stein Food Wine and Beer Fest on the RiverLoop Expo Plaza grounds will be Saturday in downtown Waterloo.

Waterloo Homecoming

Time: Today through Sunday

Location: Throughout Waterloo

Details: Numerous events. Go to www.waterloohomecoming.com for a schedule

Meskwaki Indian Powwow

Time: Grand entries at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. today through Sunday

Location: Meskwaki Powwow grounds, four miles west of Tama on E-49

Details: Traditional dances, historic exhibition tent, arts and crafts, traditional food vendors.

Traer Winding Stairs Festival

Time: Today through Sunday

Location: City of Traer

Details: Free kolaches while they last today; beer garden, inflatables; the grand parade is 5 p.m. Saturday

Friday’Loo

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today

Location: Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo

Details: The Laurie Morgan Band will perform. Admission is free, with food and beverages for sale.

Family Movie Night

Time: 7 p.m. today (gates open at 6:30 p.m.)

Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo

Details: The movie “Incredibles 2” will be shown on the 474-square-foot LED video board at the stadium. Fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch. No outside food or drink will be allowed; concession stands are open.

Admission: Free

School of Rock-the musical

Time: 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls

Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production directed by Bob Filippone with musical directors Daniel Gast and Rosemary Gast.

Tickets: $20 for adults and $10 for students. Go to www.osterregent.org.

Movies Under the Moon

Time: Dusk today (music entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Location: Overman Park, downtown Cedar Falls

Details: The outdoor movie to be shown is “Iron Man.” Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

Stem & SteinTime: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Location: RiverLoop Expo Plaza, Jefferson Street, downtown Waterloo

Details: Food, beer and wine fest. This is a fundraiser for the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

Admission: $40 in advance; $45 day of event.

Star Party

Time: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Hoover Middle School Observatory, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo

Details: The public is invited to use the telescope to look at stars and planets.

Admission: Free

Cedar Falls August Ensembles

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls

Details: Musical entertainment Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

UNI soccer vs. Iowa State University

Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo

Gladys Knight

Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: Seven-time Grammy winner appearing in concert in Cedar Falls

Tickets: Prices start at $45; to order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

