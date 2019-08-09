Waterloo Homecoming
Time: Today through Sunday
Location: Throughout Waterloo
Details: Numerous events. Go to www.waterloohomecoming.com for a schedule
Meskwaki Indian Powwow
Time: Grand entries at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. today through Sunday
Location: Meskwaki Powwow grounds, four miles west of Tama on E-49
Details: Traditional dances, historic exhibition tent, arts and crafts, traditional food vendors.
Traer Winding Stairs Festival
Time: Today through Sunday
Location: City of Traer
Details: Free kolaches while they last today; beer garden, inflatables; the grand parade is 5 p.m. Saturday
Friday’Loo
Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today
Location: Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo
Details: The Laurie Morgan Band will perform. Admission is free, with food and beverages for sale.
Family Movie Night
Time: 7 p.m. today (gates open at 6:30 p.m.)
Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
Details: The movie “Incredibles 2” will be shown on the 474-square-foot LED video board at the stadium. Fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch. No outside food or drink will be allowed; concession stands are open.
Admission: Free
School of Rock-the musical
Time: 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production directed by Bob Filippone with musical directors Daniel Gast and Rosemary Gast.
Tickets: $20 for adults and $10 for students. Go to www.osterregent.org.
Movies Under the Moon
Time: Dusk today (music entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m.)
Location: Overman Park, downtown Cedar Falls
Details: The outdoor movie to be shown is “Iron Man.” Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Stem & SteinTime: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Location: RiverLoop Expo Plaza, Jefferson Street, downtown Waterloo
Details: Food, beer and wine fest. This is a fundraiser for the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Admission: $40 in advance; $45 day of event.
Star Party
Time: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Hoover Middle School Observatory, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo
Details: The public is invited to use the telescope to look at stars and planets.
Admission: Free
Cedar Falls August Ensembles
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls
Details: Musical entertainment Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
UNI soccer vs. Iowa State University
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo
Gladys Knight
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Seven-time Grammy winner appearing in concert in Cedar Falls
Tickets: Prices start at $45; to order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
