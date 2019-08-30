Friday’Loo
Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo *note location change
Details: Friday’Loo is moving to a new location due to work being done on Lincoln Park. The band is Wicked Liz & The Bellyswirls. Food and beverages for purchase.
Admission: Free
UNI soccer vs. Nebraska-Omaha
Time: 6 p.m. today
Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo
Cinema on the Cedar
Time: Gates open at 8 p.m. today
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo
Details: The movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” will be shown outdoors under the stars.
Cost: Free; popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.
Place to Play ribbon cutting
Time: 10 a.m. Saturday
Location: Algonquin and Ashworth, Cedar Falls
Details: An inclusive playground is set to open. It is designed to provide children and families of all physical, mental and social abilities and ages an opportunity to play together in an integrated, sensory-rich environment without the barriers that traditionally exist on a playground.
UNI football vs. Iowa State
Time: 11 a.m. Saturday
Location: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames
Details: The football season kicks off with the University of Northern Iowa Panthers traveling to take on the Cyclones. The game will be televised on FS1. You can also watch the video on the jumbo LED videoboard at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo. Gates will open at 10:30 a.m. No outside food or drink can be brought in, but concessions will be sold.
Labor Day encore concert
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls
Details: The Cedar Falls Band will perform patriotic tunes. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
UNI soccer vs. St. Ambrose
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo
3 Heath Brothers (Christian concert)
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Location: Riverview Conference Center, 429 N. Division St., Cedar Falls
Details: The 3 Heath Brothers are teenagers, Nicholas, Clayton and Christian Heath. They have been singing together as long as they can remember. Their mom taught them to sing parts from a very early age and their dad is the senior pastor at Faith Community Chapel in Thomasville, N.C.
Cost: Love offering
