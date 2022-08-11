'This place is magic' -- Players say MLB should return to Field of Dreams

Thomas said construction of a youth sports complex around the site will prevent MLB from hosting the event.

But Thursday, representatives of the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds said they hope the game will return to Iowa in future years.

“It is clear it resonates,” Reds star first baseman Joey Votto said.

Jed Hoyer, Cubs’ president of baseball operations, talked with media prior to the game and said games like the one Thursday are important for Major League Baseball in the long term.

“It is so important,” Hoyer said. “The game isn’t guaranteed. We have to keep growing the game, keep having games like this … continue to grow the game with young people, grow the game outside our diehard fans.”

That same sentiment was shared by the participants.

“It brings people together that love the game,” Reds’ manager David Bell said. “It is a great example of what the game is all about.”

Cubs star Ian Happ said from the moment he and his teammates arrived at the Dubuque airport and bussed to the site, a roughly 40-minute commute, it was obvious what the game means to Iowa.

“You see how important it is,” Happ said. “I just think it is what baseball means to people … the family connection. Everybody has a story with how the fell in love with the game, what field they fell in love with, and you can feel that in this place. It is real. You feel that here.”

Chicago catcher Wilson Contreras echoed those comments.

“I think this place is magic,” Contreras said. “The energy is real.”

Cubs’ manager David Ross said he felt the energy.

“The feeling when I got here — I got the urge to run when I got on the field, so I ran to our team picture. The moment you step out there you feel like a kid,” Ross said.

The Cubs and Reds were welcomed with open arms by Iowans and the residents of Dyersville. As the teams arrived, hundreds of fans lined the roads of the city itself and porches on the road that leads to the park.

The major leaguers, used to accolades and cheering crowds, nevertheless appreciated the reception.

“I woke up feeling a little different,” Bell said. “The excitement around it. I sensed that from our players and staff.

“It started to hit me as we drove on what is so special about this day. All the people who love this game, all the people who will be here, will watch on TV. It’s a group that loves the game. Really that is what I’ve been thinking about all day.”

“The welcome we got here was pretty humbling,” added Votto. “I don’t think that is one way. Both sides feel how special this is.”

The coaches and players were asked if the game should come to Iowa after the announced one-year hiatus, and Reds’ infielder Kyle Farmer summed it up best.

“I think it should,” Farmer said. “What they have done, created here is incredible. You walk out here … the guys in the locker room are still talking about how cool it is.

“I think every baseball player should experience this, and you can tell how much it means to the people of Iowa. It is pretty cool.”