Thirteen children officially get 'forever' families at Adoption Day event in Waterloo

WATERLOO — The usually quiet Black Hawk County Courthouse hallways were filled with cheers Friday as families celebrated their newly adopted children.

Four Oaks Foster and Adoptive Family Connections hosted the party as the adoption process was completed for 13 children.

National Adoption Month is held every year in November. Throughout the month, courts, judges, attorneys, adoption professionals, child welfare agencies, and advocates come together to finalize the adoptions of children from foster care and celebrate all adoptive families.

“There’s a lot of emotion here today,” said Pam Jones, Four Oaks training coordinator and recruiter. “You’re building families, you know, the kids are getting a forever home that they can grow up in.”

One of those children is 16-month-old Elee Handsaker.

Her parents, Jay and Katie Handsaker of Cedar Falls, took her into foster care at 3 days old. Coincidentally, Katie was also adopted at 3 days old.

“We had a calling to try foster care in hopes that we would maybe add another little one to our family,” Katie said.

The Handsakers also have two sons, 15 and 17 years old. Altogether, 25 people were there celebrating Elee’s adoption with matching T-shirts.

Before and after the adoption hearings, families gathered in a courtroom for free snacks and could pick out blankets and stuffed animals.

The stuffed animals were provided by Aaliyah Tournier, 20, who runs the nonprofit Furries 4 Fosters. Tournier said she started the project when she was 12.

“My family’s a foster family and we had about seven kids come to our home and I just saw how they interacted with having stuffed animals and blankets, and something of their own,” Tournier said. “I really wanted all kids who are in foster care to have that because they don’t come in with much and I just want them to have something they can feel and keep to themselves.”

She said those who want to donate can go to the Furries 4 Fosters Facebook page and message her.

Jones also noted there are other ways to help through the Four Oaks organization. She said the goal of foster care is reunification but when that isn’t possible, child advocates look at other options.

“There’s always a need for more foster parents,” Jones said. “There are a number of kids in the state that are needing their forever home. If that’s something that’s on your heart, go check it out.”