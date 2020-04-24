Third Western Home employee tests positive for COVID-19

The more often people venture out into public, the more spread will occur – and that increases the risk to all populations, including professional caregivers, Hansen said.

“It’s their greatest fear that they would bring the virus into a care community,” he said in a statement. “They’re on the frontlines in this battle, showing up with courage and doing everything they possibly can to protect the residents they love. We can all support them by doing our part to slow the spread.”

Hansen says the local surge means it’s inevitable that businesses have employees who test positive, since the virus is highly contagious even before someone has symptoms.

Hansen says even as the governor plans to start reopening parts of the state, it’s no time for the Cedar Valley to think the worst is over.

“I want people to realize this must be a community-wide effort. It’s hard for every single one of us, so it’s not a time to be selfish. Think about the greater good,” he says. “Every time you choose to stay home, you save lives.”

2 Western Home employees test positive for coronavirus Two employees of a skilled nursing facility within Western Home Communities have tested positive for coronavirus, the company said Tuesday afternoon.

