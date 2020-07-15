Third Street paving continues in downtown Cedar Falls streetscape project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — As part of the Cedar Falls 2020 Downtown Streetscape project, East Third Street will be paved and reopened to traffic this week.

West Third Street will have mainline paving scheduled to commence on Wednesday with adjacent paving taking place by the end of the week or early next week. The street is tentatively scheduled to open back to traffic the week of Aug. 3.

Third Street traffic can continue to detour to either Second or Fourth via Washington or State streets during paving.

The public is reminded to use caution if they are in the area as paving commences due to the number of cement trucks that will be working.

Construction does not affect business hours and pedestrian access to businesses remains available. To learn about businesses and services in downtown Cedar Falls, go to communitymainstreet.org.

