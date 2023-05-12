WAVERLY — The final component of Waverly’s Green Bridge memorial will be unveiled and formally dedicated Saturday.

The commemorative bronze plaque was designed and built by eight current and recent students of Waverly-Shell Rock High School’s Go-Hawk Manufacturing Program, a student-based enterprise run out of the school shop. It is mounted on the base of metal salvaged from the historic truss bridge.

The marker is located in Brookwood Park and near the south end of the former Third Street Southeast span removed from the scene at the end of 2021.

The program, which is being put on by the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission, begins at 10:30 a.m. May is Preservation Month.

The unveiling follows lots of fundraising and the dedication of two descriptive signs and a unique public art installation, “The Visionary Sightseeing Binoculars,” in South Riverside Park in May 2022.

“I had a really good group of dedicated students on it,” said Bryan Benham, their instructor, in an email. “They really nailed it.”

The industrial tech students and alumnus included Paxton VanEe, Dominic Roberts, Tristan Froelich, Jordan Bienemann, Tristan Geary, Jack Thorson, Henry Litwiller and Derek Bienemann.

Benham said the students learned about the constraints and criteria of the build as well as what the design intent entailed before looking at what parts were available to work with left from the “recycling” of most of the old bridge.

“The kids went to work sketching and using 3D modeling software to create a model of what the finished project would look like. We made three different ones and this was what was selected,” said Benham. “The basic constraints were to use as much of the old bridge as possible, hold the plaque, mount it to a concrete base, and make it safe for those who stop to view it.”

The entire project took about a year and a half between all the coordination, but the design was completed in about a month and the build in about three months.

They used part of what what was mostly the steel side truss and turned it into an end abutment to mount the plaque on what looks like “where you would enter or exit the bridge.”

It’s one of many community-based, mass production and custom projects the Waverly student team has completed over the years.

“It is always something different which always makes the challenge fun,” he said.

The program includes student remarks. In addition, two local homes will be presented with Waverly Historic Preservation Awards and a downtown building will be added to the Waverly Historic Register.

“Our WHPC was tasked by the city council to come up with ideas for memorializing the ‘Green Bridge,’” said Kris Brunkhorst, chairperson of the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission in a statement.

“Don Meyer, Karen Lehmen, and I were on the subcommittee that researched, created, and presented ten ideas to the Waverly City Council; the stereoscope project was one, and this memorial was another.”

“Saving an entire span was on the list, but not chosen, so this is a great replica and representation of the steel structure, we all know and remember.”