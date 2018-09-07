Friday’Loo
Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today.
Location: Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo.
Details: Music by Brass Transit Authority. Admission is free, with food and beverages for sale.
Western Home breakfast
Time: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Location: Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls.
Details: Friends of Western Home Communities hosts the breakfast.
Cost: $7.
Park to Park run
Time: 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Location: Moved to John Deere Tractor and Engine Museum, Waterloo.
Details: There is a half-marathon, as well as 5K and 10K runs.
EAA Young Eagles Flight Rally
Time: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Location: Livingston Hanger, Waterloo Regional Airport.
Details: Local pilots and flight enthusiasts host the event, inviting young people ages 8 to 17 to see and experience airplanes and feel the sensation of flight. There will be free 30-minute airplane rides.
Artapalooza
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Location: Parkade, downtown Cedar Falls.
Details: Arts and entertainment. 42 Iowa and regional artists will sell and demonstrate their work.
Admission: Free.
Art Under the Oaks
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Location: Lee Mansion, east of the Independence Public Library, Independence.
Details: Buchanan County Arts group hosts the event. It features many artists displaying and selling paintings, fiber art, drawings, wood carving, furniture and glasswork.
Glow Stick Run
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday.
Location: Prairie Lakes Park off Viking Road, Cedar Falls.
Details: Fundraising run with runners decked out with glow sticks.
Church fall festival
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Location: Queen of Peace, 320 Mulberry St., Waterloo.
Details: Featured is a dinner and many activities.
Car show
Time: noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Location: Covenant parking lot, Kimball and Ridgeway avenues, Waterloo.
Details: Cedar Valley Region chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America will have a display of antique and classic cars. The public is welcome.
Country Music Jam
Time: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Location: Cedar Falls Community Center, 500 block of Main Street.
Details: Country Good Timers will host the jam.
Cedar Valley Hospice Release & Remember
Time: 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo.
Details: Celebrate someone you love. This popular event brings hundreds of community supporters to the banks of the river for a way of celebrating loved ones. There will be a release of 1,000 monarch butterflies.
National Cattle Congress Fair
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday (also Sept. 14-16).
Location: Cattle Congress grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo.
Details: Free stage entertainment, rodeo, carnival, tractor pulls, motocross and food.
TNT Cheer clinic
Time: 6-6:45 p.m. today.
Location: Scheels, 402 Viking Plaza Drive, Cedar Falls.
Details: Youths ages 4 and older and their families.
Daddy Daughter Hair Factory
Time: 10 a.m. Saturday.
Location: Denver Public Library, 100 Washington St., Denver.
Details: Event for fathers and daughters.
Fall Tree Hike
Time: 2-3 p.m. Sunday.
Location: Cedar Valley Arboretum, 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.
Kids Eat Free (or cheap) in the Cedar Valley
Time: All day Monday.
Location: Cedar Valley area.
