090917mp-Artapalooza-5

Artapalooza will be held Saturday in downtown Cedar Falls.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

Friday’Loo

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today.

Location: Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo.

Details: Music by Brass Transit Authority. Admission is free, with food and beverages for sale.

Western Home breakfast

Time: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Location: Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls.

Details: Friends of Western Home Communities hosts the breakfast.

Cost: $7.

Park to Park run

Time: 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Location: Moved to John Deere Tractor and Engine Museum, Waterloo.

Details: There is a half-marathon, as well as 5K and 10K runs.

EAA Young Eagles Flight Rally

Time: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Location: Livingston Hanger, Waterloo Regional Airport.

Details: Local pilots and flight enthusiasts host the event, inviting young people ages 8 to 17 to see and experience airplanes and feel the sensation of flight. There will be free 30-minute airplane rides.

Artapalooza

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Location: Parkade, downtown Cedar Falls.

Details: Arts and entertainment. 42 Iowa and regional artists will sell and demonstrate their work.

Admission: Free.

Art Under the Oaks

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Location: Lee Mansion, east of the Independence Public Library, Independence.

Details: Buchanan County Arts group hosts the event. It features many artists displaying and selling paintings, fiber art, drawings, wood carving, furniture and glasswork.

Glow Stick Run

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Location: Prairie Lakes Park off Viking Road, Cedar Falls.

Details: Fundraising run with runners decked out with glow sticks.

Church fall festival

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Location: Queen of Peace, 320 Mulberry St., Waterloo.

Details: Featured is a dinner and many activities.

Car show

Time: noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Location: Covenant parking lot, Kimball and Ridgeway avenues, Waterloo.

Details: Cedar Valley Region chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America will have a display of antique and classic cars. The public is welcome.

Country Music Jam

Time: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Location: Cedar Falls Community Center, 500 block of Main Street.

Details: Country Good Timers will host the jam.

Cedar Valley Hospice Release & Remember

Time: 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo.

Details: Celebrate someone you love. This popular event brings hundreds of community supporters to the banks of the river for a way of celebrating loved ones. There will be a release of 1,000 monarch butterflies.

National Cattle Congress Fair

Time: 9 a.m. Thursday (also Sept. 14-16).

Location: Cattle Congress grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo.

Details: Free stage entertainment, rodeo, carnival, tractor pulls, motocross and food.

TNT Cheer clinic

Time: 6-6:45 p.m. today.

Location: Scheels, 402 Viking Plaza Drive, Cedar Falls.

Details: Youths ages 4 and older and their families.

Daddy Daughter Hair Factory

Time: 10 a.m. Saturday.

Location: Denver Public Library, 100 Washington St., Denver.

Details: Event for fathers and daughters.

Fall Tree Hike

Time: 2-3 p.m. Sunday.

Location: Cedar Valley Arboretum, 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.

Kids Eat Free (or cheap) in the Cedar Valley

Time: All day Monday.

Location: Cedar Valley area.

