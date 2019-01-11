Lunchtime Concert
Time: noon today
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: Bring your lunch, unwind and enjoy free concerts by UNI musicians. Today. Dr. Jean McDonald (mezzo) and Jeffrey Brich (tenor) will sing selections by Henry Purcell and Benjamin Britten with Dr. Korey Barrett (piano).
Waterloo Warriors vs. Quad Cities
Time: 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Saturday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Details: High school hockey competition.
UNI women’s basketball vs. Valparaiso University
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Iowa Games Snowshoe Race (weather permitting)
Time: 9 a.m. Saturday
Location: Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls.
Winter Fun Festival
Time: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Heery Woods Nature Center, near Clarksville
Details: Activities include winter survival, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and winter animal tracks.
Admission: Free
UNI women’s basketball vs. Loyola University
Time: 11:30 a.m. Sunday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
UNI men’s basketball vs. Drake University
Time: 3 p.m. Sunday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Sioux City
Time: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com
Messy Mornings
Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: For children ages 3 to 6 to explore a wide variety of materials through creative and messy projects. A parent or caregiver must accompany the participating children.
Admission: $5
UNI men’s basketball vs. Indiana State
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Music in Mae Latta
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: Featuring music by members of the Cedar Valley Acoustic Guitar Association. Today’s featured artist is Rick Vanderwall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.