The UNI Panthers are back home for two games this coming week.

Lunchtime Concert

Time: noon today

Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls

Details: Bring your lunch, unwind and enjoy free concerts by UNI musicians. Today. Dr. Jean McDonald (mezzo) and Jeffrey Brich (tenor) will sing selections by Henry Purcell and Benjamin Britten with Dr. Korey Barrett (piano).

Waterloo Warriors vs. Quad Cities

Time: 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Saturday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Details: High school hockey competition.

UNI women’s basketball vs. Valparaiso University

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Iowa Games Snowshoe Race (weather permitting)

Time: 9 a.m. Saturday

Location: Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls.

Winter Fun Festival

Time: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Heery Woods Nature Center, near Clarksville

Details: Activities include winter survival, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and winter animal tracks.

Admission: Free

UNI women’s basketball vs. Loyola University

Time: 11:30 a.m. Sunday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

UNI men’s basketball vs. Drake University

Time: 3 p.m. Sunday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Sioux City

Time: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com

Messy Mornings

Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday

Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls

Details: For children ages 3 to 6 to explore a wide variety of materials through creative and messy projects. A parent or caregiver must accompany the participating children.

Admission: $5

UNI men’s basketball vs. Indiana State

Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Music in Mae Latta

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls

Details: Featuring music by members of the Cedar Valley Acoustic Guitar Association. Today’s featured artist is Rick Vanderwall.

