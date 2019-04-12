{{featured_button_text}}
Tonight is the last game of the regular season for the Waterloo Black Hawks. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. at Young Arena in downtown Waterloo.

 KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

Antique Spectacular & Vintage Market

Time: 4 to 9 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday

Location: Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, 200 W. Fourth St., Waterloo

Details: This is a new show. Inventory will include lots of holiday items (Christmas, Halloween, and Easter), primitives, Jade-ite dishes and kitchen collectables.

Cedar Valley Hospice fundraiser

Time: 6 p.m. today

Location: Diamond Event Center, Cedar Falls

Details: Celebrating 40 years of Cedar Valley Hospice

UNI Orchesis Dance Company Annual Gala

Time: 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls

Details: Watch members perform. The show will include a wide variety of dance styles choreographed by students, faculty, guest choreographers, and the IDT Dance Co.

Tickets: Can be purchased through any Orchesis member in advance or at the door. This year the show is free to UNI students with a student ID. Tickets for adults is $10, and tickets for children (12 and younger) and seniors (65 and older) will be $5.

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Dubuque

Time: 7:05 p.m. today

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Shell Rock Swing Show

Time: 7:30 p.m. today, and 4 p.m. Saturday

Location: Boyd Community Building, Shell Rock

Tickets: $16 for adults; available at box office in the Shell Rock library.

Serse, by GF Handel

Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday

Location: Bengtson Auditorium, Russell Hall, University of Northern Iowa

Details: Performed by UNI Opera: Xerxes, king of Persia, is in love, wth his brother’s betrothed. UNI Opera is accompanied by the Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra in this gorgeous opera.

Dike Fire Department Fireman’s Dance

Time: 8 to midnight today

Location: Fox Ridge Golf Course, 355 Country Club Lane, Dike

Details: Freewill donation; music by Farm Rock.

Baskets of Blessings

Time: 9 a.m. Saturday

Location: Unity Presbyterian Church, corner of Hammond and Mitchell avenues, Waterloo

Details: The church will host a fundraiser which will benefit Alive and Running and other church missions. Alive and Running is an organization which addresses suicide awareness and prevention. They will offer gift baskets for many different occasions.

Agent Orange town hall meeting

Time: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Location: Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly

Details: Hosted by the Bremer County Veterans Affairs. It is part of a nationwide campaign by Vietnam Veterans of America.

Trout Stocking Family and Kids Day

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: North Prairie Lake, Hudson and Viking roads, Cedar Falls

RodCon 2019

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Location: Rod Library, University of Northern Iowa campus

Details: It’s the 6th annual UNI Rod Library Mini Comic Con — a family friendly free event that includes artists, vendors, crafts, guest speakers, demonstrations and a costume contest. Costumes are not required to attend, but if you choose to dress for the occasion, you definitely won’t be alone! This project is sponsored in part by the Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau.

Easter Egg Hunt

Time: 11 a.m. Saturday

Location: Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball Ave., Waterloo

Details: Event will happen rain or shine. It is an inside hunt. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

UNI softball vs. Valparaiso University

Time: Noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday

Location: Robinson-Dresser Complex, West 12th Street, Cedar Falls

Rededication of Independence Field

Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday

Location: Independence Airport, 1684 230th St., Independence

Details: An open house honoring the aviation legacy of James Connell. There will be a fly-in and light refreshments served.

Variety Show

Time: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Saturday

Location: Electric Park Ballroom, 210 W. Conger St., Waterloo

Details: Fundraiser for Cedar Valley Honor Flights. Includes a meal and show.

Cost: $25

wcfsympony: To the New World

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Museum breakfast

Time: 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday

Location: Littleton and Chatham Historical Society, 601 State St., Independence (across from Littleton Lounge)

Details: Fundraising breakfast

Admission: Free-will donation

Barking Book Buddies

Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday

Location: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo

Details: Children ages 6 through 12 have the opportunity to read out loud to a shelter dog. Twenty-minute reading times are available.

Music, comedy performance

Time: 7 p.m. Monday

Location: Williams Center for the Arts, Oelwein

Details: Ole, a trio of guitarists/comedians will perform.

Tickets; $25 for adults in advance and $30 for adults at the door.

Lavender Country/Paisley Fields

Time: 7 p.m. Monday

Location: Octopus Lounge, 2205 College St., Cedar Falls

Details: Lavender Country is billed as the world’s first gay country band.

Admission: $10

Music in the Key of Spring

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Fayette United Methodist Church, 207 E. Clark St., Fayette

Details: The Upper Iowa University Concert Choir will perform under the direction of Tony Morris.

Admission: Free

Luther College Jazz Orchestra concert

Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Main Hall, Center for Faith and Life, Luther College, Decorah

Details: The concert is the culmination of the Jazz Orchestra’s 2019 Midwest Tour, consisting of stops in Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Admission: Free and open to the public

