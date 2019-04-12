Antique Spectacular & Vintage Market
Time: 4 to 9 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday
Location: Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, 200 W. Fourth St., Waterloo
Details: This is a new show. Inventory will include lots of holiday items (Christmas, Halloween, and Easter), primitives, Jade-ite dishes and kitchen collectables.
Cedar Valley Hospice fundraiser
Time: 6 p.m. today
Location: Diamond Event Center, Cedar Falls
Details: Celebrating 40 years of Cedar Valley Hospice
UNI Orchesis Dance Company Annual Gala
Time: 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
Details: Watch members perform. The show will include a wide variety of dance styles choreographed by students, faculty, guest choreographers, and the IDT Dance Co.
Tickets: Can be purchased through any Orchesis member in advance or at the door. This year the show is free to UNI students with a student ID. Tickets for adults is $10, and tickets for children (12 and younger) and seniors (65 and older) will be $5.
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Dubuque
Time: 7:05 p.m. today
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.
Shell Rock Swing Show
Time: 7:30 p.m. today, and 4 p.m. Saturday
Location: Boyd Community Building, Shell Rock
Tickets: $16 for adults; available at box office in the Shell Rock library.
Serse, by GF Handel
Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: Bengtson Auditorium, Russell Hall, University of Northern Iowa
Details: Performed by UNI Opera: Xerxes, king of Persia, is in love, wth his brother’s betrothed. UNI Opera is accompanied by the Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra in this gorgeous opera.
Dike Fire Department Fireman’s Dance
Time: 8 to midnight today
Location: Fox Ridge Golf Course, 355 Country Club Lane, Dike
Details: Freewill donation; music by Farm Rock.
Baskets of Blessings
Time: 9 a.m. Saturday
Location: Unity Presbyterian Church, corner of Hammond and Mitchell avenues, Waterloo
Details: The church will host a fundraiser which will benefit Alive and Running and other church missions. Alive and Running is an organization which addresses suicide awareness and prevention. They will offer gift baskets for many different occasions.
Agent Orange town hall meeting
Time: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday
Location: Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly
Details: Hosted by the Bremer County Veterans Affairs. It is part of a nationwide campaign by Vietnam Veterans of America.
Trout Stocking Family and Kids Day
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: North Prairie Lake, Hudson and Viking roads, Cedar Falls
RodCon 2019
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Location: Rod Library, University of Northern Iowa campus
Details: It’s the 6th annual UNI Rod Library Mini Comic Con — a family friendly free event that includes artists, vendors, crafts, guest speakers, demonstrations and a costume contest. Costumes are not required to attend, but if you choose to dress for the occasion, you definitely won’t be alone! This project is sponsored in part by the Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau.
Easter Egg Hunt
Time: 11 a.m. Saturday
Location: Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball Ave., Waterloo
Details: Event will happen rain or shine. It is an inside hunt. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
UNI softball vs. Valparaiso University
Time: Noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday
Location: Robinson-Dresser Complex, West 12th Street, Cedar Falls
Rededication of Independence Field
Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday
Location: Independence Airport, 1684 230th St., Independence
Details: An open house honoring the aviation legacy of James Connell. There will be a fly-in and light refreshments served.
Variety Show
Time: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Saturday
Location: Electric Park Ballroom, 210 W. Conger St., Waterloo
Details: Fundraiser for Cedar Valley Honor Flights. Includes a meal and show.
Cost: $25
wcfsympony: To the New World
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Museum breakfast
Time: 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday
Location: Littleton and Chatham Historical Society, 601 State St., Independence (across from Littleton Lounge)
Details: Fundraising breakfast
Admission: Free-will donation
Barking Book Buddies
Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday
Location: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo
Details: Children ages 6 through 12 have the opportunity to read out loud to a shelter dog. Twenty-minute reading times are available.
Music, comedy performance
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Location: Williams Center for the Arts, Oelwein
Details: Ole, a trio of guitarists/comedians will perform.
Tickets; $25 for adults in advance and $30 for adults at the door.
Lavender Country/Paisley Fields
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Location: Octopus Lounge, 2205 College St., Cedar Falls
Details: Lavender Country is billed as the world’s first gay country band.
Admission: $10
Music in the Key of Spring
Time: Doors open at 7 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Fayette United Methodist Church, 207 E. Clark St., Fayette
Details: The Upper Iowa University Concert Choir will perform under the direction of Tony Morris.
Admission: Free
Luther College Jazz Orchestra concert
Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Main Hall, Center for Faith and Life, Luther College, Decorah
Details: The concert is the culmination of the Jazz Orchestra’s 2019 Midwest Tour, consisting of stops in Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota.
Admission: Free and open to the public
