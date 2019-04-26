{{featured_button_text}}
GBPAC theillusionists_calevent.original.jpg

The Illusionists will have two magic shows at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Missouri Valley Conference tennis championships

Time: Today through Sunday. Action begins today at 9 a.m.

Location: UNI Tennis Complex, Cedar Falls

Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook

Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (shows also May 3-4)

Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Details: Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production. What a horrible day for Junie B.! She is sure that someone stole her brand new mittens – whoever took her mittens needs to return them immediately. This hilarious and heartfelt story is based on the shenanigans of the incomparable Junie B. Jones created by Barbara Park.

Tickets: $10; to order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.

Blue Suede Memories

Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Electric Park Ballroom, 210 W. Conger St., Waterloo

Details: An Elvis tribute artist competition. A Grand Prix owned and driven by Elvis will be on display.

Admission: Advance tickets are $30 for each show and $35 at the door.

OK GO

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: A rock band famous for its wildly creative videos, brings its unique magic to the stage.

Tickets: Prices start at $30; special youth pricing available for this show. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Rapster, Blister, Burn

Time: 7:30 p.m. today

Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls

Details: A good, old-fashioned consciousness-raising session flares into life in the first act of this show, an intensely smart, funny new play by Gina Gionfriddo.

Tickets: Go to osterregent.org.

The Bandit Queen

Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday

Location: University of Northern Iowa’s Interpreters Theatre, Room 040, Lang Hall, Cedar Falls

Details: Listen to the tale of Belle Starr as told by one of her ancestors. Some say Belle still riders her horse around the hills of Younger’s Bend looking for her lost gold.

Admission: Free and open to the public; seating is limited. The production has mature language and situations. Tickets can be reserved through Eventbrite, but will expire at 7:p.m. each night.

Swap Meet

Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Location: National Cattle Congress grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo

Janesville City-Wide Garage Sales

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: City of Janesville

Walk for Wishes 5K

Time: 9:30 a.m. Saturday

Location: Gateway Park, Cedar Falls

Details: Fundraiser for the Make-a-Wish Cedar Valley group. Sign up at www.iowa.wish.org.

UNI softball vs. Southern Illinois University

Time: noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday

Location: Robinson-Dresser Complex, West 12th Street, Cedar Falls

The Illusionists

Time: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: Direct from Broadway, the world’s best-selling magic show is coming to Cedar Falls.

Tickets: Prices start at $29; special youth pricing available for this show. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Heartland Marimba Quartet

Time: 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Location: Limestone Lounge, 320A E. Fourth St., Waterloo

Details: Fundraising concert for music education and community outreach.

Admission: Suggested donation of $20

Style show and supper

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Location: La Porte City Golf Club

Details: “Kick Up Your Heels” will be the theme for the country-themed style show sponsored by the La Porte City Women’s Club.

