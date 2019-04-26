Missouri Valley Conference tennis championships
Time: Today through Sunday. Action begins today at 9 a.m.
Location: UNI Tennis Complex, Cedar Falls
Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook
Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (shows also May 3-4)
Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Details: Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production. What a horrible day for Junie B.! She is sure that someone stole her brand new mittens – whoever took her mittens needs to return them immediately. This hilarious and heartfelt story is based on the shenanigans of the incomparable Junie B. Jones created by Barbara Park.
Tickets: $10; to order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
Blue Suede Memories
Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Electric Park Ballroom, 210 W. Conger St., Waterloo
Details: An Elvis tribute artist competition. A Grand Prix owned and driven by Elvis will be on display.
Admission: Advance tickets are $30 for each show and $35 at the door.
OK GO
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: A rock band famous for its wildly creative videos, brings its unique magic to the stage.
Tickets: Prices start at $30; special youth pricing available for this show. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Rapster, Blister, Burn
Time: 7:30 p.m. today
Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
Details: A good, old-fashioned consciousness-raising session flares into life in the first act of this show, an intensely smart, funny new play by Gina Gionfriddo.
Tickets: Go to osterregent.org.
The Bandit Queen
Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: University of Northern Iowa’s Interpreters Theatre, Room 040, Lang Hall, Cedar Falls
Details: Listen to the tale of Belle Starr as told by one of her ancestors. Some say Belle still riders her horse around the hills of Younger’s Bend looking for her lost gold.
Admission: Free and open to the public; seating is limited. The production has mature language and situations. Tickets can be reserved through Eventbrite, but will expire at 7:p.m. each night.
Swap Meet
Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Location: National Cattle Congress grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo
Janesville City-Wide Garage Sales
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: City of Janesville
Walk for Wishes 5K
Time: 9:30 a.m. Saturday
Location: Gateway Park, Cedar Falls
Details: Fundraiser for the Make-a-Wish Cedar Valley group. Sign up at www.iowa.wish.org.
UNI softball vs. Southern Illinois University
Time: noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday
Location: Robinson-Dresser Complex, West 12th Street, Cedar Falls
The Illusionists
Time: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Direct from Broadway, the world’s best-selling magic show is coming to Cedar Falls.
Tickets: Prices start at $29; special youth pricing available for this show. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Heartland Marimba Quartet
Time: 7:30 p.m. Sunday
Location: Limestone Lounge, 320A E. Fourth St., Waterloo
Details: Fundraising concert for music education and community outreach.
Admission: Suggested donation of $20
Style show and supper
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Location: La Porte City Golf Club
Details: “Kick Up Your Heels” will be the theme for the country-themed style show sponsored by the La Porte City Women’s Club.
