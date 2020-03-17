'They won't test me:' Cedar Valley residents report being denied COVID-19 tests

WATERLOO -- Erika Schuman has all the symptoms -- a fever, sore throat and cough -- she heard she should be watching out for when it comes to catching COVID-19 coronavirus.

But when the Aplington woman who works at Deere and Co. went to the doctor the first time, last Thursday, she was tested for strep throat, which came back negative, and told to "go home and rest," she said.

Her fever remained through the weekend and her cough got worse, and she went back to hospital, where she was tested for influenza A and B. Both tests also came back negative.

Schuman assumed the next test would be for coronavirus. Instead, she was sent home.

"My throat is still on fire, (I) still have a cough and fever, but because I haven't traveled and have no clue if any of the people I come in contact with each day have traveled, they won't test me," Schuman said.

Daniel Bevins of Jesup had a dry cough, fatigue and high fever when he went to the emergency room last week. He said they tested him for "everything except for that," and said his doctor explained the state didn't allow them to order a COVID-19 test because Bevins hadn't traveled or been in contact with a known positive case.