Seventeenth in a series on this year’s 20 Under 40 winners.
CEDAR FALLS — Therese Stevens isn’t one to waste opportunities. Each time a new career opportunity has presented itself, she has accepted the challenge and worked hard to succeed.
“People say ‘you’re so lucky,’ but I consider myself fortunate that opportunities have come up in front of me, and I’ve taken advantage of those,” said Stevens, chief operations officer at BraceAbility, headquartered in Cedar Falls.
Stevens, 28, is part of the 2018 class of 20 Under 40 recipients.
“I was surprised — I had been on maternity leave and didn’t know I was nominated. I’m definitely honored to be named,” she says.
Her career path has taken a few twists and turns.
She began as a communications and public relations major at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Her goal was to find a job at a large PR firm, but then she was hired by fellow UNI student Greg Jass, also a 20 Under 40 winner this year, to develop and write online content for his e-commerce business. They became partners in 2010 and launched SEO Solutions in the RJ McElroy Student Business Incubator on campus. The startup won the John Pappajohn Student Business Plan competition, and Stevens was named student entrepreneur of the year by the Collegiate Entrepreneurs Organization.
“Greg had been thinking about this business idea and convinced me to give it a shot. My dad gave me some brilliant advice that if I fell on my face and lost everything I had, I was 20 years old and it was only $200. He was right,” she says, laughing.
A year later, Stevens was in the midst of senior year finals and negotiating with her partners to merge their company with TargetClick Marketing, a similar startup. Later the company was acquired by Mudd Advertising and became Target Click Marketing powered by Mudd Advertising. Stevens became the digital department head of her former company and within two years, advanced to director of operations for the division, moving to organizational development and consumer engagement of Mudd Advertising.
After five years, Stevens was searching for a new challenge. “I like having an impact on operations at a company, doing whatever I can with this or that team, organizing and optimizing operations.”
She reconnected with fellow UNI grad Shawn Linderbaum, chief executive officer and founder of BraceAbility, an online retailer of orthopedic braces from manufacturers around the world.
“He presented me with a great opportunity, and I was ready, able and willing to take on the challenge. It’s been really excellent for both of us,” Stevens said.
Her job as COO is to oversee a 15-person team that runs day-to-day operations, including warehouse purchasing, customer service and recruiting. In her first year, she spearheaded the replacement of IT systems and processes, and BraceAbility was able to improve customer satisfaction and grow sales by 50 percent.
This spring she and her husband, Grant, had their first child, a daughter named Harper.
“I always knew I wanted to be a working mom, and I feel really blessed to work for a company that places so much importance on the work-life balance.”
Stevens also commits herself “100 percent” to both work projects and volunteer efforts. She serves on the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center Advisory Council, co-chaired the Future Forward 2025: City of Cedar Falls Strategic Planning Committee and served as secretary for the Red Cedar Board.
She often speaks on campus to budding entrepreneurs.
“I tell them, it’s not like I had a master plan. I took one opportunity at a time and did the best I could do in every situation. I always looked ahead to what would be cool to do, what’s the worst that could happen if I left a paying job for an unknown opportunity. I was willing to take the risk,” Stevens explained.
“There are different types of entrepreneurs — the big dream entrepreneur who comes up with idea after idea and figures out later how to make it work. I’m the ying to that yang, the zig to that zag. I see my role as doing what I can to make that idea become a reality.”
