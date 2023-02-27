CEDAR FALLS — A glow-in-the-dark face dial on a wristwatch was popularized by American soldiers early in the 20th century and captured the imagination of fashion trendsetters, as well.

In factories, an army of young women painted the face dials using radium and for a finer tip on the end of their paint brushes, it was common to lick the brush tip. Unaware that radium was dangerous, the painters were unwittingly poisoning themselves with a radioactive material. Workers, often teenagers, fell ill and some died. Several women sued their employers, attracting attention to the need for worker safety

That’s the real-life background for D.W. Gregory’s “Radium Girls,” which opens Wednesday in the Strayer-Wood Theater on the University of Northern Iowa campus. TheatreUNI performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, the public may join TheatreUNI at 7 p.m. tonight for a panel discussion with experts on the prominent themes found in the show. Discussion will be held in Room 108 of the Communication Arts Center on the UNI campus.

This is TheatreUNI’s season-ending production. Based on true events, the story follows the struggles of Grace Fryer, a dial painter who became ill from using radium in her factory job.

“Think about it — these girls were putting their paintbrushes in their mouths hundreds of times a day. They’d get sick, their teeth would fall out and other health problems, and when some girls died the cause was listed as something like ‘death caused by syphilis.’ No one wanted to acknowledge that it was the radium,” said Director Katherine Hahn, assistant professor of acting in the UNI department of theatre.

There are 12 actors in the diverse ensemble cast who spent considerable time researching the history of dial painters, radium poisoning and the time period from about 1918 to the 1940s. “Packets were created with historical research and cultural content that was made available to the cast. Steven Palmquist gave a lecture about radium and radiation poisoning and its general effects on the body to the cast, and other materials were made available,” Hahn said.

Although the subject matter is serious, there are moments of levity. “The cast and I have worked hard to tap into the lightness, beyond the sadness and rage at what happened to these workers,” she said.

The director held conversations early in the design process with scenic designer Mark Parrott, UNI associate professor of design and production, and costume designer Amy Rohrberg, UNI associate professor of design and production.

“We thought about how to make that work on stage, and decided to expose the guts of the theater for a more factory-like setting. There’s a scrim that creates silhouettes and scaffolding and gears, and there’s a large clock face painted on the floor that is lighted more brightly,” Hahn explained.

Special lighting effects on scenes creates sepia-toned tableaus. Lighting design is by Ron Koinzan, TheatreUNI’s technical director.

Rohrberg’s costumes are “rooted in the time period,” Hahn said. The cast changes costumes in plain sight. “Everyone has a base costume, so the audience will see quick changes – a jacket removed and a hat added, that sort of thing.”

UNI music major Trey Blaser composed the score. “I worked with him, as did Dr. Michael Conrad, to develop original music for a small ensemble that they recorded this month. We will be playing this music during preshow, intermission, transitions, and as underscoring for the play,” Hahn said.

There will be historical displays in the lobby during the performances to provide insight into the time period and use of radium.

The play is suitable for all ages. Tickets for all TheatreUNI shows may be purchased online at UNITix.uni.edu, at UNITix box office locations, and by phone at (319) 273-4849.

