Theatre UNI's rock-comedy musical 'Little Shop of Horrors' lures director out of retirement

CEDAR FALLS — All it took to lure Jay Edelnant out of retirement was a bloodthirsty plant.

The professor emeritus is in the director’s chair for Theatre UNI’s production of the rock-comedy horror musical “Little Shop of Horrors.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2-5 and 2 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Strayer-Wood Theatre on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

“I’ve never directed this show before, and I thought it would be fun to mess with. There aren’t a whole lot of musicals based on bad movies. The original film by Roger Corman in 1960 was shot in 2 ½ days for $30,000. It was Jack Nicholson’s first movie, and it’s a horrible movie,” said Edelnant.

The cult classic’s plot centers around Seymour Krelborn, a meek florist-in-training on Skid Row, who stumbles upon a new plant breed he names “Audrey II.”

Audrey II turns out to be a foul-mouthed, R&B singing carnivorous plant that demands a steady diet of blood while promising Seymour fame and fortune. The nearly defunct flower shop that once sold practically dead flowers is now thriving. But as deaths pile up, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s true origins and sets out to destroy it.

The musical premiered off-Broadway in 1982, followed by the 1986 movie directed by Frank Oz and starring Rick Moranis, Steve Martin, Ellen Green, Vincent Gardenia, Jim Belushi, John Candy and Bill Murray.

“The score by Alan Menken and lyrics and book by Howard Ashman is terrific. This was their second project together, before they went on to do ‘Little Mermaid’ and start Disney’s musical renaissance,” Edelnant said.

A live band will be in the orchestra pit. Music is in the style of ‘60s doo-wop and rock and roll and features such familiar songs as “Suddenly, Seymour,” “Skid Row (Downtown)” and “Somewhere That’s Green.”

“It is so over the top, like a ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ horror movie. This is all about popular culture, sort of a unique blend of cultural references and popular music with the vaguest thread of a story to hang it on,” Edelant said.

Famously, the story has two endings, so “it may not be the same ending as the audience knows.”

Edelnant, who retired in 2017 from UNI where he’d taught theater arts and directed productions for 45 years, replaces Jim Bray as director. “I came in pretty late in the process. The show had already been cast and designed.”

About a dozen students are cast in the show, while Audrey II is a puppet “with a physical operator and an actor who is the voice, working together to create this alien plant. We have four different puppets for the character,” he said. “One of the challenges is teaching a couple of people who haven’t had experience working with puppets how to work together to coordinate the movements with dialogue.”

Bob Dorr and Charity Nebbe are participating in the first act as radio personalities and interviewers.

Edelnant is happy to once again work with Seth Butler as music director and Mark Parrott, scenic designer. Choreographer is Megan McElenay, and Matthew Weedman is fight coordinator. Costumes are by Katrina Sandvik, Theatre UNI’s costume shop technical director, and Devin Schupp is lighting designer. Stage manager is Joel Salwolke.

Tickets start at $32.25 and are available at unitix.uni.edu. Tickets can also be purchased at the UNItix counter in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. Admission is free for UNI students.

For more information, call the department of theatre box office at (319) 273-6386 or visit TheatreUNI’s website.