Theatre UNI to host Talk-Forward on Friday at Waterloo's Jubilee Freedom Center

WATERLOO — A Talk-Forward event with Theatre UNI will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Jubilee UMC Freedom Center, 1621 East Fourth St. in Waterloo.

The Talk-Forward is related to an upcoming production at the Strayer-Wood Theatre on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls, “Blood of the Root,” opening March 2.

“Blood of the Root” is based on the true story of the Jena Six: six Black students who were initially charged with attempted murder for a school fight after a provoking incident on campus. This piece is filled with poetry, music, and choreography which help lift up the script’s important message.

Friday’s Talk-Forward event at Jubilee UMC Freedom Center is to share the goals of this project with Waterloo community and to encourage broader attendance at the show. The script was selected to elevate the voice of a playwright of color and engage multiple communities in dialogue about the themes found in the play.

The discussion will be led by Director Margaret Kemp and Theatre UNI Artistic Director Eric Lange. It is likely some members of the cast will also attend.

