CEDAR FALLS -- Theatre UNI will present "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
The musical follows six semi-pubescent middle-school students competing to be the best speller and moderators who barely managed to escape childhood themselves.
First directed on Broadway in 2005 by James Lapine, the musical is the winner of two Tony awards, two Theatre World awards, three Drama Desk awards and two Lucille Lortel awards.
Tickets start at $15.75. Call the Strayer-Wood Theatre box office at 273-4849, or go to unitix.uni.edu.
