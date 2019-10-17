CEDAR FALLS – In Theatre UNI’s season opener beginning Oct. 24, “One in the Chamber,” a family struggles to rebuild their life with some sense of normalcy in the aftermath of a terrible accident. Adam Stewart was 10 when he accidentally shot his 9-year-old brother playing with a gun he thought was unloaded.
That was six years ago, and Adam is now home. A caseworker arrives to assess whether the teenager can be taken off probation, reopening old wounds.
Director Steve Taft describes Marja-Lewis Ryan’s award-winning, one-act play as powerful and timely, “but it’s not a political show and it doesn’t take sides. The play deals with how an accidental shooting has emotionally affected a family over the last six years.”
The parents thought the gun was safely stored. The ammunition clip was removed and hidden separately from the gun, and the gun hidden where they believed the kids couldn’t find it.
“What they didn’t realize – what a lot of people don’t realize — is that there was one bullet left in the chamber. These are everyday people who thought they were doing the right thing. They were being safe,” said Taft, an associate theater professor at the University of Northern Iowa.
“What attracted me to the show, and what I didn’t realize is, that a child can accidentally shoot another child and laws are different in each state. A kid in Colorado might serve jail time; a kid in New York may not.”
Cast members are UNI students, joined by Lyra Benjamin of Cedar Falls, who is 9. She plays the family’s precocious 7-year-old daughter Ruthie.
“It’s a wonderful cast. I work with students in a pretty relaxed atmosphere, but I challenged them right from the beginning to work hard up front and to find their balance between classwork and acting in the show,” Taft explained.
He also focused the actors on telling the story, not taking a political position.
The play is being performed at the Strayer-Wood Theatre’s black-box Bertha Martin Theatre that has been arranged in a modified thrust configuration. “That brings the audience into the play and reduces the aesthetic distance between the actors and audience. They’re right on top of the action,” said Taft.
Katrina Sandvik is scenic designer and associate professor Amy S. RohrBerg is costume designer. Lighting design is by Ron Koinzan, Theatre UNI technical director. The production stage manager is Brandon Clark.
“We wanted to make the environment seem realistic, like you’re stepping into someone’s living room. I always like authenticity, and this feels authentic,” the director said.
