Theatre UNI presents revival of farce 'You Can't Take It with You'
Theatre UNI presents revival of farce 'You Can't Take It with You'

Actors in a scene from Theatre UNI's 'You Can't Take It with You,'  Steve Taft (Martin Vanderhof), Abigail Chagolla (Mrs. Kirby), Collin Ridgley (Tony Kirby), Mikayla Wahl (Alice Sycamore), Alex Overturf (Henderson), Hannah Twitchell (Penelope Sycamore) and Kyle Chizek (Paul Sycamore).

CEDAR FALLS – A comedy revival will be on the boards beginning Wednesday when Theatre UNI presents “You Can’t Take It with You.”

The farcical romp runs through March 29.

An upper-crust young man, Tony Kirby, has fallen in love with Alice Sycamore, the daughter of an eccentric and rather zany family. When his staid and stuffy parents accompany Tony to dinner with the Sycamore family on the wrong night, the Kirbys are shocked by the outrageous Sycamores. They deem Alice unworthy of their son, but he is determined to marry the woman he loves.

“All great theater is about relationships, and this truly is a story with heart. It’s a love story about a family’s love for their daughter and how they embrace her young man. The Sycamore family chooses love over fear, which really resonates in this day and age. I love the themes, the comedy and the relationship work that actors must do within the comedy itself,” said Director Jim Bray, an assistant theater professor at the University of Northern Iowa who is making his directorial debut for Theatre UNI.

He described the characters of “brightly colored” and the 1930s Depression-era story as a fusion of history, humor and politics in a challenging comedic farce.

“For our student actors, it’s a great chance to discover and experience deep character work, something that’s really in my wheelhouse and this style of comedy” he explained. Bray, a member of Actors’ Equity Association, is an award-winning actor and director who can be heard on multiple recordings, including the musical “Sympathy Jones.”

The farce was written by George S. Kauffman and Moss Hart and debuted on Broadway in 1936, winning the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for drama. The film adaptation starring Jimmy Stewart and Jean Arthur and directed by Frank Capra won a 1938 Oscar for best picture and director.

There have been numerous revivals, including a Broadway adaptation in 2014, and TV adaptations. It is one of the 10-most produced student productions every year since amateur rights became available in 1939.

The 20 cast members also had to become comfortable with courtship in the 1930s and participated in an intimacy training workshop. “This is a young couple in love sharing such intimacies as hugging, kissing and cuddling on stage, and the Sycamore family is affectionate with each other. The students have learned what it means to collaborate and create those moments.

“I want the actors to be advocates of their own bodies. If something makes them feel uncomfortable, they can say so. Actors have to be comfortable with each other to play the scenes correctly,” Bray said.

Collin Ridgley is cast as Tony Kirby, and Mikayla Wahl is playing Alice Sycamore. Steve Taft, associate professor of theater, will star as eccentric Grandpa Vanderhof in the production.

Mark A. Parrott, associate professor, has designed a two-story set with a staircase and multiple doors. “In the first 10 pages, there are 27 entrances and exits. It’s a highly physical show that requires precision and timing. The actors have to be at ease in their performances and breathe life into their characters and make them believable in order to tell such a comedic story,” Bray said.

Associate professor Amy S. RohrBerg has created “amazing costumes that are true to the fashion and silhouettes of the time period. Something in each costume illuminates who the character is,” the director noted.

See the show

'You Can’t Take It with You'

Theatre UNI

Strayer-Wood Theatre, West 27th Street, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and March 25-28 and 2 p.m. March 29.

Tickets are $20 for adults; $12 for UNI faculty/staff; and free for UNI students with their UNI ID card. Tickets can be purchased from any UNItix location or at the Strayer-Wood box office, one hour before curtain time. For more information, visit https://theatre.uni.edu/theatre-uni/current-season

