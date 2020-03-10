Theatre UNI presents revival of farce 'You Can't Take It with You'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The farce was written by George S. Kauffman and Moss Hart and debuted on Broadway in 1936, winning the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for drama. The film adaptation starring Jimmy Stewart and Jean Arthur and directed by Frank Capra won a 1938 Oscar for best picture and director.

There have been numerous revivals, including a Broadway adaptation in 2014, and TV adaptations. It is one of the 10-most produced student productions every year since amateur rights became available in 1939.

The 20 cast members also had to become comfortable with courtship in the 1930s and participated in an intimacy training workshop. “This is a young couple in love sharing such intimacies as hugging, kissing and cuddling on stage, and the Sycamore family is affectionate with each other. The students have learned what it means to collaborate and create those moments.

“I want the actors to be advocates of their own bodies. If something makes them feel uncomfortable, they can say so. Actors have to be comfortable with each other to play the scenes correctly,” Bray said.

Collin Ridgley is cast as Tony Kirby, and Mikayla Wahl is playing Alice Sycamore. Steve Taft, associate professor of theater, will star as eccentric Grandpa Vanderhof in the production.