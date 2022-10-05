Theatre UNI brings comedy, romance to stage in Shakespeare's 'As You Like It'

CEDAR FALLS — The rules of romance are out the proverbial window in Shakespeare’s pastoral comedy, “As You Like It.” Theatre UNI’s production opening Thursday is filled with disguised lovers, mistaken identities, bawdy jokes and romance.

“One of the things I love about Shakespeare is it gives college students a real sense of continuum in theater. Actors have been performing this play nonstop for 450 years. That is really powerful,” said Director Matthew James Weedman, associate professor of performance at the University of Northern Iowa.

Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Oct. 13-15 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 16. The show is being presented in the round in the Bertha Martin Theater at the Strayer-Wood Theatre on the UNI campus.

“It’s a unique setting, so the audience is on all sides. It’s a small theater, very personal and intimate, with the audience just a few feet from the actors,” Weedman said.

“As You Like It” is one of the most performed plays in history, filled with romance, songs, mistaken identities, philosophy, politics, satire, cynicism, humor and humanity.

The story of this love quadrangle follows Rosalind as she flees her uncle’s court to the Forest of Arden, where she wears a disguise and finds love with Orlando, while encountering such characters as Jaques. He delivers some of Shakespeare’s most memorable lines, including “All the world’s a stage” and “Too much of a good thing.”

The Theatre UNI production was cast last spring with primarily second- through fourth-year students. Rehearsals began in August, three days before classes officially began.

“This is our first production of the year and feels like this is our return a normal theater season after almost three years. We’re excited to be producing live theater the way we used to,” Weedman said.

He is directing a cast of 17, with several cast members playing multiple roles. For several days before beginning stage rehearsals, the cast sat at a table reading and rereading their lines. “I wanted them to be really clear about what they were saying, what the language means,” the director explained.

Weedman has trimmed the tale so it flows faster, but the language is classic Elizabethan English. “That gives the actors the experience of speaking these words, these big pieces of text and a chance to play with language and use it to tell a story.”

Weedman said, “The thing is to recognize Shakespeare isn’t academic. It’s not like medicine you have to take. It’s not something shiny that you look at from afar. It can be really silly and slapstick. Reading it in a classroom is sort of deadly. Shakespeare is meant to be heard and seen, not read.”

And the Bard loves dirty jokes. “There’s such beautiful poetry in Shakespeare, right next to a dirty joke. The students were shocked at some of the references,” Weedman noted.

The stage set is minimalistic and abstract. Costumes have a folk, “almost hippie, feeling. They’re very lively,” he said.

UNI School of Music Professor Jonathan Schwabe has composed and recorded original music for six songs performed in the show.

“This is a very demanding show with a lot to learn. I’m stunned at how hard the students have worked,” Weedman added. Matinees will be performed for local high school students.

Scenic designer is Luke Van Cleve, a 2020 UNI theater graduate. Costume designer is Amy Rohrberg, associate professor of design and production and Eric Lange, theater department head, is the lighting designer. Production manager is Daulton Rokes.

Tickets start at $20; free for UNI students. They available at unitix.uni.edu and at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center box office. For more information, visit theatreuni.uni.edu/.