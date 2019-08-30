{{featured_button_text}}
WCP

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Children’s Theatre and Waterloo Community Playhouse will have auditions for both “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “The Night before Christmas” at 6 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at WCP/BHCT Walker Building, 224 Commercial St.

Shows are planned in December. Actors may audition for both productions.

All characters will be played by actors between 13-25 years of age.

Twelve people are needed for the regular Charlie Brown cast. For initial auditions, actors will read scenes from the script and be asked to sing “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.”

Scripts will be available for a week-long perusal with a $10 deposit from the WCP/BHCT Walker Building.

