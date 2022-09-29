Theater with real bite: Actors take star turns in horror classic 'Dracula' at Oster Regent Theatre

CEDAR FALLS — Dracula is a power dresser.

When Joe Frenna tosses the dark, rich velvet cloak around his shoulders, he is transformed into the Prince of Darkness. It’s the perfect device for getting into character, he said.

The local veteran actor is cast as the lead character in the Cedar Falls Community Theatre production of “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” opening Friday with performances through Oct. 9 at the Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St.

“When I put on the cloak and start to move, I feel like I’m gliding across the floor. It’s transformative, powerful and awesome. I feel like a kid again when I catch myself swooping the cape,” Frenna said, laughing.

The actor is “killing it literally and figuratively” as Dracula, said Director Pat McEleney. “He’s nailing it, and we have an all-star lineup of area actors giving the best performances of their careers,” McEleney enthused.

Frenna is joined by Grant Tracy, Carrsan Morrissey, Shelby Davis, Jenna Greve, Jestin Hoffman, Kim Sommermeyer and Kyle Wiebers.

McEleney heaps high praise on Morrissey, in particular, as Renfield. “He’s another one who knocks it out of the park. He has so much energy, and he’s a generous actor and so much fun. He has not disappointed. Watching him is worth the price of admission.”

In McEleney’s interpretation, Greve plays Van Helsing, Dracula’s protagonist. Having a female in the role “modernizes it a little bit,” the director explained.

This script has a real bite and terror, adapted by Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston. It draws from the original Stoker novel, as well as cinematic gems ranging from the 1929 “Nosferatu” and Bela Lugosi’s 1931 classic “Dracula” to “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “Dracula” and others.

In the story, Lucy (Shelby Davis) has a mysterious illness that Van Helsing, a doctor and vampire hunter, believes has been caused by the bite of a vampire, Count Dracula.

“Love, lust, death, revenge and all the classic horror tropes – ‘Dracula’ is a huge story and a big undertaking. This play is chock-full of drama, full of scares, a couple of twists and some new things peppered that aren’t in the original novelization,” McEleney explained.

This is McEleney’s second CFCFT production. He co-directed last season’s “Mamma Mia!” with his wife, Meghan. An award-winning filmmaker, he has worked on such movies and TV shows as “Supernatural,” “Psych,” “Fringe” and “Arrow,” and as a film professor at the Art Institute of Jacksonville, Fla. He currently is a media specialist at the University of Northern Iowa.

Set in the 1920s, McEleney described the “Dracula” stage design as “foreboding with beautiful lighting that is almost another character in our story. Eerie, ominous classical music will play between scenes. The whole effect is gripping and pushes the story’s tension throughout, building it up for the third act.”

Although fraught with fright, Count Dracula’s story is also tragic, Frenna said. “As Dracula, I think, ‘I’m hungry, and I’m lonely, and I’m the last of my kind.’ We’ve all feel alienated at some point in our lives, so I work with that. As an actor, I let the ‘bad guy’ rise and pull out this shadow and dance with it a little bit.”

There is blood and death on stage, McEleney noted. “It’s elegant and disturbing, the way we play it. It doesn’t start out as a punch in the face. Tension builds through the relationships and interactions before coming to a head.”

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Oct. 7 and 8; and 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 9. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students, available at the Oster Regent box office, by calling (319) 277-5283, or online at mycfct.org.