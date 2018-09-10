Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Annie

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Playhouse will host auditions for the Tony Award-winning musical “Annie” at 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Walker Building, 224 Commercial St.

The show has been a favorite with audiences since it opened on Broadway in 1977.

“Annie” will be directed by Greg Holt, with Crystal Waltz as music director and Candice Van Hove as choreographer. The musical has lead roles for three men and three women, ages 30-65, 12 girls ages 7-12, and an ensemble of nine men, nine women. The ensemble members play four or five different characters each.

Performances will be Dec. 6 through 16 in the Hope Martin Theatre at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. For more information, call 235-0367.

