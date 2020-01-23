Theater plans 'Church Basement' auditions

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Community Playhouse will have auditions for the musical “Church Basement Ladies” at 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The musical is inspired by the books of Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson. In rural Minnesota, 1965, the ladies of the local Lutheran church fortify their flock with love, wisdom, and, of course, the food they prepare in the church’s basement kitchen.

Auditions consist of readings from the script and singing a portion of a song of your choosing.

The show is directed by Greg Holt with musical direction by Luke Overton. The accompanist is Linda Wiles and choreography is by Jordan Makinster.

Arrive at the WCP’s Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., a few minutes before the scheduled audition time to fill out paperwork. Call 235-0367 for more information.

All are encouraged to audition regardless of experience.

