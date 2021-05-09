'The Young and Forgetful': Mom, family embrace the lighter side of Alzheimer's diagnosis

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lori’s disease progression isn’t necessarily something that a casual observer would notice. She’s a natural conversationalist and jokester, traits that served her well in her sales job.

Nowadays, those conversations sometimes trail off, or she’ll forget what someone just said, or what she got up to retrieve from the kitchen. And she only drives around Cedar Falls now after forgetting where she was in Readlyn one day, her former stomping grounds.

They are things that, for someone else, could cause annoyance, embarrassment or depression — the stigma of a disease that robs people of their short- and long-term memories. But Lori is adamant about not letting the disease get her down, citing another friend with early-onset Alzheimer’s who retreated from social life once she stopped being able to remember everything.

“I feel for people that don’t have a positive attitude in life,” Lori said. “I have always tried to do that. And, if I didn’t have that, I don’t know what I’d do. I would really fall apart if I was negative about everything that’s happening in my brain.”