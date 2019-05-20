WATERLOO – In the season’s final show, the Waterloo Community Playhouse is offering the audience a peek behind the curtain at a rehearsal from hell. Theresa Rebeck’s contemporary backstage comedy, “The Understudy,” opens Friday on the Hope Martin Theatre stage at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
“The audience becomes voyeurs. We’re playing the show as if the audience is eavesdropping on an actual rehearsal,” said Artistic Director Greg Holt. “These actors are trying to do a serious drama, but what’s happening backstage is hilarious.”
The show runs through June 2.
Playwright Rebeck has written such Broadway plays as “Mauritius,” “Seminar” and “Dead Accounts,” as well as writing screenplays (“Catwoman”), creating TV shows, including “Smash,” and writing for shows like “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Dream On” and others. She has won numerous awards, including the Peabody.
In this clever comedy, a Franz Kafka masterpiece has been discovered and is in rehearsal for its Broadway premiere. Roxanne, played by L.C. Kent, is the under-appreciated stage manager charged with running an understudy rehearsal. If something happens to Jake, the action movie star cast as one of the leads, then an understudy will be in the wings to take over. Things start to go south for Roxanne when her ex-fiancé, Harry, walks in as the understudy to Jake. Harry is played by WCP veteran Joe Frenna, and Mike Schlumbohm has been cast as Jake.
Jake is the typical narcissistic character seeking acting creds as a “serious” actor. Harry — who views himself as a serious actor who has paid his dues but is enormously underpaid — is embarrassed about having to understudy an action hero who makes big bucks for bad acting in over-the-top action-adventure movies.
As the friction between those two characters spills over into rehearsal, Roxanne also has to contend with a stoned light board operator who keeps pushing the wrong buttons on the console, an omnipresent intercom system and producers who are threatening to shelf the whole show. There, too, are Roxanne’s unresolved feelings about Harry.
It’s been tricky setting up the stage for this show, Holt said. “It’s supposed to look like it’s on Broadway, so we have three different set pieces that need to come in and out of scenes. Designer Scott Schuster and I are still figuring out how to give the pieces the appearance of coming onstage in a magical way. We’re trying to create as much Broadway magic as we can.”
Holt is impressed with his actors’ performances. “They’re all so experienced that we can work on the details without having to worry about big-scale basics — other than making it rain against a window on stage,” added the director.
