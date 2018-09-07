Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO — The recipients have been named for The Courier’s class of 2018 20 Under 40 awards.

Twenty men and women who live and work in the Cedar Valley were selected by a committee, who sorted through nearly 100 nominations in the 17-year-old award program.

In July, The Courier began seeking nominations for the award, which honors outstanding young leaders in the Cedar Valley who are making a difference in their work and personal lives to make the area a better place.

The individuals will be featured in Cedar Valley Business Monthly magazine in November and then featured on a daily basis in The Courier beginning in December.

A reception for the winners is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Hawkeye Community College’s Tama Hall, 1501 E. Orange Road.

This year’s recipients are:

  • Joe Lichty, 38, manager of consumer lending, Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo.
  • Emily McClimon, 29, teen librarian, Waverly Public Library.
  • Ryan Wilson, 34, general manager, Maple Lanes Bowling Center, Waterloo.
  • Brian Wingert, 33, owner/broker, Structure Real Estate, Cedar Falls.
  • Heather Labonte, 33, branch manager, Wells Fargo Bank, Waterloo.
  • Andy Fuchtman, 38, owner/co-owner, Sidecar Coffee, Waterloo/Cedar Falls.
  • Carl Ericson, realtor-broker/partner, Oakridge Realtors, Cedar Falls.
  • Matt Lamos, 34, owner, East Bremer Diner, Waverly.
  • Therese Stevens, 28, COO of BraceAbility.com, Cedar Falls.
  • Keyaira Phillips, 34, of Waterloo, senior sourcing manager Enterprise Sourcing, Rockwell Collins.
  • Greg Jass, 29, owner, Red Lab Technologies, Cedar Falls.
  • Lamont Muhammad, 39, teacher, co-director of Hip-Hop Literacy and author of two books, Waterloo.
  • Kelsey Motley, 29, manager of business development, Panther Sports Properties, Cedar Falls.
  • Russel Karim, 25, program analyst at the University of Northern Iowa and co-founder of Cedar Valley Food Runner, Cedar Falls.
  • Megan Kugler, 35, vice president of sales/service manager at University of Iowa Community Credit Union, Waterloo.
  • Brent Dahlstrom, 34, owner team lead, Echo Development Group, also Panther Builders, Dolly’s Tickets, Dolly’s Taxi, Dolly’s Party Bus, Cedar Falls.
  • Michelle Jungers, 38, managing attorney of Iowa Legal Aid, Waterloo.
  • Adriane Carlson, 39, at-risk student support coordinator, Waterloo Schools.
  • Trent Hunter, 39, staff manager, City & National Employment, Waterloo.
  • Amanda Weichers, 39, president and founder of Beau’s Beautiful Blessings, Cedar Falls.
