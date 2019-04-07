First of a two-part series.
WATERLOO — Returning to civilian life is one of the most difficult missions military veterans face.
University of Northern Iowa student Cole Passick knows firsthand. He served for six years in the U.S. Marine Corps before an injury forced him to retire in 2016 as a sergeant.
“If I could’ve stayed in. I would’ve stayed in. I would’ve done 40 (years), easy,” said the Afghanistan War veteran.
Passick returned home to Iowa in the summer and got a job working construction.
“Obviously school wasn’t going, so school wasn’t an option yet,” Passick said. “I had enough money saved. I could’ve just not done anything.”
That fall, he enrolled at UNI. Becoming a civilian entails a lot of adjustments, Passick and other veterans say.
“Total 180; I mean you go from six years in the Marines where you’re in charge of 40 men, on average, to sitting in a room being told how to write a piece a paper with a bunch of 18-year-olds that have not experienced life yet,” Passick said. “It was stressful in many ways.”
During his first year at UNI, he would sometimes put his head down in class to avoid getting frustrated with classmates.
“You’d start twiddling your thumbs because you know if you take your hands away from each other they’re going to make a fist and make you want to start getting rough,” Passick said. “... Everyone thinks they know everything. I was sitting in an (economics) class and they were saying how much people make in the military and how they don’t deserve free college, and I was sitting in there like, ‘Why don’t you write me a check then, because I didn’t see that money.’”
The feeling of isolation is common among former service members. The Courier interviewed more than 15 veterans, who say they miss the camaraderie and the feeling of being part of something bigger than themselves.
In the military everything is preset and most decisions are made for you.
“Do we go left or do we go right? Do we touch this bomb? Do we not touch this bomb?” Passick said. “You’ve done so much training on those decisions that those split-second decisions are second nature.”
Military life is structured. The needs of the nation come first. When a service member is discharged, all decisions become their own — the opposite of what they’ve been trained for.
“When you’re out, there is no need for something larger than yourself,” Passick said. “When you’re out you don’t have that purpose.”
The UNI Veterans Association, run by veteran Chiquita Loveless, aims to help students like Passick. Loveless, military and student veteran service coordinator, works with veterans one-on-one and in groups to make sure they feel welcome.
Loveless, a retired U.S. Navy warrant officer, commands the respect of the student veterans, many of whom she might have commanded had they crossed paths years ago.
She and veteran students help each other find their way through the difficult shift from service member to student.
Through the association, Marines, soldiers, sailors and airmen at UNI can re-establish the camaraderie they’ve been missing since their separation from the military.
UNI student Michael Bebo is an 14-year Army veteran who served in Iraq. He was forced out of the service after his wife died, leaving him a single father of two young children.
“We were about to go on a deployment,” Bebo said. “It was a rush to get out.”
He was given a hardship discharge in 2013. He was trained as mechanic in the Army, and was able to find work shortly after discharge. It was a lucky break.
“It took (the Army) six months to get my last two checks to me,” Bebo said.
There was no training for the transition. Bebo didn’t even know what benefits he qualified for. Dealing with the red tape of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs while grieving his family’s loss was agonizing.
“I had to figure out everything on my own and do a lot of research. I also had to take care of my kids at the same time and get them in the right place after their loss,” Bebo said.
Bebo moved from Oklahoma to Iowa in April 2017. Using the G.I. Bill he enrolled at UNI last summer and is majoring in engineering technician education.
“I’m hoping when I get out of here I can help people getting out (of the military),” he said.
Warren Kaaihue served in the U.S. Navy from 2002-2006 during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. During the discharge process, he also was separating from his then-fiance.
“I served my time honorably,” Kaaihue said. “I was offered orders to go be stationed in Hawaii for four years with a $20,000 sign-on bonus. I actually turned that down to get out. I was so depressed after my last deployment.”
Crushed by the loss of his relationship, he felt unmoored.
“I never felt more lost in my life,” Kaaihue said. “I had the G.I. Bill if I wanted to go to school, and I wanted to work also, but because of the pain I was going through I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do.”
He joined his family in Iowa and began working a series of jobs.
“I actually started going to school for about a year, but my mind was conflicted,” he said. “I dropped out and was just working until 2010.”
In 2014, he was laid off from a job. He enrolled at Hawkeye Community College and transferred to UNI to pursue a bachelor’s degree.
“I’m a criminology major with an emphasis in criminal justice, and I’m in my last semester before I graduate,” Kaaihue said.
Student veteran associations at HCC and UNI have made his road to civilian life easier, something he didn’t believe possible.
“Going out and trying finding help is not something we usually do because of pride,” Passick said. “We don’t want to admit it, that we need the help, because we never had to admit it then, cause honestly the help was put in the structure for us. You had your buddy to watch over you.”
