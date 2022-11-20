 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'The Sullivan Brothers' to be topic of next CV Historical Society meeting

Veterans Book 1

Lincoln Elementary third-grade teacher Kelly Sullivan, and granddaughter of Albert Sullivan, will be the guest speaker. 

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO -- Because November marks the 80th anniversary of their deaths, ‘The Sullivan Brothers’ will be the topic at the Tuesday meeting of the Cedar Valley Historical Society beginning at 7 p.m.

When five Waterloo brothers enlisted in the US Navy during WW II, they stipulated they wanted to serve together. These brothers – George, Francis, Joseph, Madison, and Albert Sullivan – were assigned to the USS Juneau. On November 13, 1942, a Japanese submarine torpedoed the ship, killing all five brothers.

Kelly Sullivan, the granddaughter of Albert, will be the guest speaker. An elementary school teacher, Kelly was named to the commissioning committee for the Navy’s USS Iowa submarine. She is also the official sponsor of the Navy destroyer USS the Sullivans, named after her grandfather and great-uncles.

Because her presentation also includes a movie, the organization will meet in the theater on the lower level of the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum (Grout Museum). Although the physical address is 503 South St. in Waterloo, guests need to use the main entrance on West Park Avenue. Free parking is available under the Highway 218 overpass.

All programs are open to the public. Program admission fees are $3 for adults and $2 for children. New members are always welcome. Annual membership dues are $7 for a single person and $12 for a family.

Anyone interested in becoming a member and learning more about upcoming programs should contact Craig Bravender at: 319-296-3019.

