'The Suffragist' musical world premiere planned for July

CEDAR FALLS – Composer Nancy Hill Cobb found an interesting parallel in her research about the suffrage movement in the United States and the current coronavirus pandemic. As women fought for their right to vote with passage of the 19th Amendment in 1918 and 1919, the world was battling the Spanish flu and the final days of the First World War.
“It’s remarkable that this suffrage story was going on at the same time as these historic events, and historic events are happening around the world now during this pandemic. Yet these women persisted,” said Hill Cobb, who is both composer and executive producer on the new musical, “The Suffragist.”
The world premiere was originally set for June 5-7, but due to COVID-19, the show has been rescheduled for July 18-19 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
A Tony-nominated actress will portray Carrie Chapman Catt, the suffragist who grew up in Charles City, and a New York director and scenic designer have joined the musical. Names will be announced at a later date, Hill Cobb said.
Hill Cobb, who retired last year as an administrator at the University of Northern Iowa, has been working on the musical for nearly five years. A conversation with Catherine Palczewski, UNI communications studies professor, generated Hill Cobb’s idea about writing a musical. Palczewski is writing a book about the rhetoric surrounding women’s right to vote.
“The Suffragist” follows Alice Paul, Catt, Lucy Burns, Inez Milholland, Ida B. Wells and others. History doesn’t always tell us about women heroes, Hill Cobb said.
“Those who worked for women’s suffrage fought long and hard for many years, and many died before Congress passed the 19th Amendment. Others risked their lives in the fight, yet most are unknown to a majority of Americans. It is time we celebrate these American women heroes in a genre that is also ‘All American’ musical theater.”
Hill Cobb, with lyrics and text by Cavan Hallman, founding artistic director of Cedar Rapids’ Mirrorbox Theatre and a freelance playwright, brings to life the parades, rallies and protests these revolutionaries used to advance their cause. Human moments and musical spectacle converge to bring the stories to life.
She was particularly interested in the pragmatic Catt and activist Paul because they were at odds with each other. “Catt was the more conservative one who wanted to follow protocol. It was a 40-year commitment for her. Paul was younger, and typical for a young person, she wanted to do something different. She was more militant, yet both women were singularly minded. These are stories we need to know, what these women sacrificed to achieve the right to vote.”
Engaging the audience, Hallman said, is “to find that balance between the core of these characters and what the characters want and desire, what they’re fighting and why. It needs to be more about the story and less of a history lesson. You want to get the history right, but the core is getting people to care about what the characters care about.”
The Hill Cobb-Hallman collaboration began about about two and a half years ago. “I’m a composer, not a playwright or a lyricist. I did the groundwork and learned about Cavan, and he got involved. At the beginning, we did a lot of individual work and have meetings to talk about what stories we both felt should be told. If you really look at the stuff, there are so many stories that need to be told that there could be 10 musicals written,” Hill Cobb explained.
The music is a mixture of styles, including classic Broadway, jazz, blues and contemporary.
Last year the pair began meeting to discuss the music, change lyrics and write new songs. In May, they hosted a weekend workshop in Cedar Rapids, assigning parts to 18 performers and working through the music.
“That’s pretty typical to do with musicals or any play, so you can figure out what works and may need changes. We added five new songs and deleted a couple that didn’t work out,” Hill Cobb said, who describes her music as a mixture of styles, including classic Broadway, jazz, blues and contemporary.
Terry Trimpe serves as a second executive producer, with associate producer Katie Hallman.
The premiere is also a signature event in the Hard Won-Not Done 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration, chaired by Doris Kelley, former Iowa State Representative from the 20th District.
For ticket information, go to unititx.uni.edu/suffragist. If you have already purchased a ticket for the June opening, contact UNITix for questions regarding your tickets at (877)549-7469.
Photos: Prairie in Spring
060319bp-bw-lake-prairie-1a
060319bp-bw-lake-prairie-2a
061319bp-bw-dewdrops-03a
061319bp-bw-dewdrops-04a
061319bp-bw-lake-prairie-1a
061319bp-bw-prairie-02a
061319bp-bw-prairie-flower-01a
061319bp-bw-prairie-flower-04a
061319bp-wild-art-dewdrop-flower-1
061419bp-big-woods-prairie-01a
061419bp-big-woods-prairie-02a
061419bp-big-woods-prairie-04a
061419bp-bw-lake-prairie-01a
061419bp-bw-lake-prairie-05a
061519bp-sand-hill-prairie-01a
061519bp-sand-hill-prairie-05a
061819bp-bw-lake-prairie-2a
061819bp-bw-lake-prairie-4a
061819bp-bw-lake-prairie-5a
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.