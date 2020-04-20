'The Suffragist' musical world premiere planned for July

“The Suffragist” follows Alice Paul, Catt, Lucy Burns, Inez Milholland, Ida B. Wells and others. History doesn’t always tell us about women heroes, Hill Cobb said.

“Those who worked for women’s suffrage fought long and hard for many years, and many died before Congress passed the 19th Amendment. Others risked their lives in the fight, yet most are unknown to a majority of Americans. It is time we celebrate these American women heroes in a genre that is also ‘All American’ musical theater.”

Hill Cobb, with lyrics and text by Cavan Hallman, founding artistic director of Cedar Rapids’ Mirrorbox Theatre and a freelance playwright, brings to life the parades, rallies and protests these revolutionaries used to advance their cause. Human moments and musical spectacle converge to bring the stories to life.

She was particularly interested in the pragmatic Catt and activist Paul because they were at odds with each other. “Catt was the more conservative one who wanted to follow protocol. It was a 40-year commitment for her. Paul was younger, and typical for a young person, she wanted to do something different. She was more militant, yet both women were singularly minded. These are stories we need to know, what these women sacrificed to achieve the right to vote.”